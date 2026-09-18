Delivery Hero Aktie 37200572 / DE000A2E4K43
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18.09.2026 08:40:33
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)
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EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Bond
Delivery Hero SE: Notice to the Bondholders of the EUR 500 million Convertible Bonds due 2029 (ISIN DE000A3MP437 – Common Code 238511097 – German Securities Code (WKN) A3MP43)
Berlin, 18 September 2026 – Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Terms and Conditions”).
The Issuer hereby gives notice pursuant to § 11(b)(i) of the Terms and Conditions that it has become aware, by publication of the offer document pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) on 27 August 2026, of a voluntary public tender offer of Uber International Technologies II Corporation to acquire all shares in the Issuer. The prospective Acceptance Record Date is 5 November 2026.
Pursuant to § 11(b)(ii) of the Terms and Conditions, each Bondholder has the right to exercise the Conversion Right in respect of any Bond at the Conversion Price adjusted in accordance with § 11(c) of the Terms and Conditions by giving, during the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, a Conversion Notice that is conditional upon the occurrence of an Acceptance Event. Any such Conditional Conversion Notice must be received by the Conversion Agent before 4:00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on the last day of the Conditional Conversion Notice Period, i.e., the Acceptance Record Date. The adjusted Conversion Price can be determined and will be announced only upon the occurrence of the Acceptance Event. Conditional Conversion Notices are irrevocable.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in around 65 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com
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18.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Str. 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
|EQS News ID:
|2401276
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2401276 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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