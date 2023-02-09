EQS-News: Delivery Hero concludes FY 2022 with further profitability improvement in Q4

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Delivery Hero concludes FY 2022 with further profitability improvement in Q4



09.02.2023 / 07:32 CET/CEST

Delivery Hero recorded solid GMV growth in Q4, while concurrently progressing on its path towards profitability

The Company improved its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin by 3 percentage points YoY to -0.3% in Q4 2022, while reaching -1.4% adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin for the entire FY 2022

Delivery Hero has finished FY 2022 with an ample cash balance of EUR 2.4 billion

Looking ahead, the Company confirms its adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin, as well as free cash flow guidance for FY 2023

Berlin, 9 February 2023 Delivery Hero SE (Delivery Hero, the Company or Group), the worlds leading local delivery platform, today published its results for the last quarter of 2022, showing further advancement towards the Companys profitability goals. The Q4 2022 results demonstrate an uplift in the adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin to -0.3% (-3.3% in Q4 2021) for the entire Group, including Glovo. Despite the lifting of Covid restrictions in Asia, the Company achieved a healthy growth: the GMV increased by 9% YoY to EUR 11.4 billion in the fourth quarter 2022, while the Total Segment Revenue reached a 21% YoY increase hitting EUR 2.5 billion.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: We have wrapped up another successful quarter. We were able to improve our market position in almost all key countries, while significantly improving our profitability. This was driven by cost focus, increased operational efficiencies, as well as our high margin AdTech business, which grew revenues to a run rate of EUR 750 million in the fourth quarter.

Well on the way to profitability

Profitability was the backbone of Delivery Heros strategy in 2022, and the Company's consistent focus on this ambition clearly paid off. While Delivery Heros Platform business [1] including Glovo reached a positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2022, excluding Glovo it even generated a positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire FY 2022.

Building upon the positive development in the Platform business, Delivery Heros Integrated Verticals segment [2] delivered a strong quarter and outperformed guidance for the full year, leading to an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -345 million (excluding Glovo) for the entire FY 2022 against the forecasted EUR -380 million to EUR -400 million.

At Group level (including Glovo), the solid performance in both the Companys Platform business and the Integrated Verticals segment resulted in a FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of -1.4%, coming in at the upper end of the previously given guidance range of -1.4% to -1.5%. Furthermore, the Company ended FY 2022 with an abundant cash balance of EUR 2.4 billion.

Partly driven by foreign currency effects as well as the Companys intensified focus on profitability, Delivery Heros FY 2022 GMV was just below the guidance of EUR 44.7 billion to EUR 46.9 billion, coming in at EUR 44.6 billion. The Total Segment Revenue for FY 2022 was slightly below the guidance of EUR 9.8 billion to EUR 10.4 billion, coming in at EUR 9.6 billion.

Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: Last year, the entire industry was faced with several challenges and we worked hard to come out of it as winners. We now look forward to continuing on this path in 2023, and we are glad to confirm our guidance of a positive adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin including Glovo of over 0.5% for the entire FY 2023 and over 1% for H2 2023. We also remain committed to reaching free cash flow break-even during the second half of 2023[3]."

Delivery Hero Key Performance Indicators Q4 & FY 2022

(All values include Glovo, as well as Woowa and exclude Delivery Hero Korea on a pro forma basis)

Q4 2021 Q4 2022 FY 2021 FY 2022 EUR

million EUR

million EUR

million EUR

million GMV Group 10,433.5 11,353.7 37.974,8 44,614.5 %YoY Growth (RC) - 8.8% - 17.5% %YoY Growth (CC) - 7.9% - - Asia 6,529.2 6,667.3 23,907.0 26,910.4 MENA 1,837.5 2,334.2 6,755.9 8,542.3 Europe 1,506.8 1,772.8 5,354.0 6,570.4 Americas 559.9 579.4 1,957.8 2,591.4 Integrated Verticals 359.3 520.9 1,134.6 1,899.9 Total Segment Revenues Group 2,100.1 2,534.5 7,262.5 9,589.7 %YoY Growth (RC) - 20.7% - 32.0% %YoY Growth (CC) - 17.6% - - Asia 876.6 967.7 3,070.7 3,803.6 MENA 459.6 618.3 1,562.9 2,218.4 Europe 322.2 356.3 1,192.6 1,319.1 Americas 150.7 152.3 509.6 681.6 Integrated Verticals 333.7 490.6 1,061.9 1,766.8 Intersegment consolidation 1 (42.8) (50.7) (135.2) (199.8)

Note:

For Group, MENA, Americas and Integrated Verticals, revenues, adjusted EBITDA, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as well as the respective growth rates are impacted by the Argentinian, Lebanese and/or Turkish operations qualifying as hyperinflationary economies according to IAS 29.

RC = Reported Currency / CC = Constant Currency.

Pro forma financial information includes Woowa and Glovo and excludes Delivery Hero Korea from 1 January 2021 onwards respectively. The Woowa, Delivery Hero Korea and Glovo transactions closed on 4 March 2021, 29 October 2021 and 4 July 2022 respectively. The pro forma financial information reflects Glovo group based on Spanish GAAP with selected adjustments in accordance with Delivery Hero accounting guidelines. Prior period adjustments are excluded from the pro forma financial information presented.

1. Difference between Total Segment Revenue and the sum of segment revenues is mainly due to intersegment consolidation adjustments for services charged by the Platform businesses to the Integrated Verticals businesses.

[1] Platform business corresponds to the four regional segments (Americas, Asia, Europe, MENA) excluding the Integrated Verticals segment.

[2] The segment Integrated Verticals captures the business where Delivery Hero acts as a principal.

[3] GMV and Total Segment Revenue guidance to be announced with publication of Annual Report 2022.