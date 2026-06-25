Northern Data Aktie 27392576 / DE000A0SMU87
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25.06.2026 18:30:03
EQS-News: Delisting of Northern Data AG Shares - Munich Stock Exchange Decides on the Timeline
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Delisting
Delisting of Northern Data AG Shares - Munich Stock Exchange Decides on the Timeline
Frankfurt am Main, Germany – 25 June 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ("Northern Data Group" or "Northern Data"), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, announces that upon Northern Data’s application for a delisting of its shares following the closing of the exchange offer by RUM Group Inc., previously Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the Munich Stock Exchange has decided on the timing of the delisting.
The inclusion and listing of Northern Data AG’s shares in the m:access segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) will end at the close of business of July 31, 2026.
Following the delisting of the shares from the m:access, the shares will continue to trade in the Regulated Unofficial Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange until the close of business of December 30, 2026.
About Northern Data, now part of Quake AI:
Northern Data AG(ETR:NB2) is now part of Quake AI, a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.
The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de.
Jose Cano
25.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2354282
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2354282 25.06.2026 CET/CEST
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