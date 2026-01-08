EQS-News: DBMM's Flagship Digital Clarity Provides Update on DCIE Development and Business Activity

EQS-News: Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group Inc / Key word(s): Financial

DBMM's Flagship Digital Clarity Provides Update on DCIE Development and Business Activity



08.01.2026 / 17:04 CET/CEST

Platform Product Development Continues as Recent Engagement Has Validated an AI-Powered GTM Approach

NEW YORK, NY - January 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: DBMM), through its operating subsidiary and flagship brand, Digital Clarity (DC), is providing an update on its Digital Clarity Intelligence Engine (DCIE) development and recent client activity.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

As included in our client’s earlier Press Release on November 1, 2025, Digital Clarity and Xamun are engaged in GTM strategy development and partnership structuring. Xamun as an AI-powered software development platform, on go-to-market strategy is expanding from Asian markets into Europe and the United States. The endeavor represents an exciting value proposition for both Xamun and DBMM through its Flagship, Digital Clarity.

"This is the type of strategic work we've repositioned the business to focus on," said Reggie James, COO of DBMM and Founder of Digital Clarity. "High-value consulting with B2B tech companies that need serious go-to-market expertise. These engagements also inform how we're building DCIE to scale this kind of strategic work."

Digital Clarity has also expanded its team with two (2) new staff members: The hire of a Chief Revenue Officer and the hire of a former Gartner executive who has won a key performance award while there, to ensure customer satisfaction and a seamless management consultancy.

The Digital Clarity Intelligence Engine is currently in beta testing. The platform is being built to analyze go-to-market strategies, competitive positioning, and market opportunities using both public and private LLMs to address enterprise data security requirements.

James said, “Development in these areas can take the form of various iterations, as the tool is being developed specifically for B2B go-to-market strategy, incorporating Digital Clarity's consulting methodology and frameworks. The product is far more comprehensive in the analytics, which will result in a sustainable competitive advantage."

He added, "Beta testing continues to teach us what actually works versus what sounds good in theory," James said. "We're building multi-faceted products in the DCIE based on real client needs, not trying to create a solution looking for a problem. Too much of AI is superficial and will not stand the test of time. The research on companies in the space support our premise, for example: BCG research indicates B2B companies waste approximately $2 trillion annually on ineffective sales and marketing approaches, while McKinsey reports that 84% of marketing organizations lack the expertise to implement AI effectively."

Digital Clarity is positioning itself in the gap between demand for AI-powered GTM capabilities and the actual shortage of expertise to deliver them effectively.

"We acknowledged in our 10-K Shareholder Update that the fiscal 2025 forecast is now intended for fiscal year 2026,” James noted. "We made a deliberate choice to invest in expanding DCIE through extensive beta testing offerings, which will benefit new clients and shareholders significantly through its sustainability through the evolution in the marketplace. The foundation is built. Now it's about execution.”

DBMM’s stakeholders have indicated their support for DCIE, a focused, directed business model execution which will deliver long-term positive growth for clients and DBMM both. The Company continues to direct both new and existing shareholders to the text and particularly the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in the 10-K for 2025 and the Shareholders Update mentioned earlier.

About DBMM Group

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (DBMM) is a fully reporting US public company that trades on the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, with its headquarters in New York City and its 100%-owned/operating subsidiary and brand, Digital Clarity, in the UK. Digital Clarity operates globally.

DBMM is listed on the OTC as a fully reporting and fully compliant SEC Company. The Company intends to Uplist to the OTCQB as soon as DBMM meets the required criteria.

Digital Clarity is the operating brand of Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC: DBMM), a fully reporting SEC public company. Digital Clarity provides AI-powered go-to-market strategy consulting for B2B technology companies, serving clients including Adobe, Xerox, and Bentley Systems. The company is developing DCIE, a proprietary AI platform for GTM strategy.

