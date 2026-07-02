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02.07.2026 09:30:03
EQS-News: DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments
|
EQS-News: Davigo AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
DAVIGO AG: AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH is being used exclusively for selecting private equity investments
Hamburg, July 2, 2026 – DAVIGO AG (ISIN DE000A2LQGN7 – WKN A2LQGN) announces that TRANS-INDEX AG, in which DAVIGO AG holds a 27.8 percent stake, will shortly make its latest development – the AI-powered digital agent GOLIATH – available exclusively to DAVIGO AG for use.
The use of GOLIATH will enable DAVIGO AG to precisely identify companies that have a promising and exciting business model but are not yet publicly traded. The focus in selecting these companies is on recognizable potential, ideally at a very early stage in their life cycle. Essentially, these are start-ups and spin-offs that either grow on their own or serve as drivers of innovation for established large corporations and can subsequently be acquired.
GOLIATH extends DAVIGO AG’s digital selection process from public equity to private equity
With GOLIATH, DAVIGO AG is extending its digital selection process into private markets –that is, the sector of unlisted companies. It thus perfectly complements DAVID, the digital agent for the public equity sector that has been in successful use since 2018. DAVID has achieved an average IRR of 25.4 percent per annum per investment across more than 2,000 completed investments, thereby proving its effectiveness.
With the introduction of GOLIATH, additional promising companies outside the stock market will soon be added to the portfolio.
Contact Investor Relations
About DAVIGO AG
Disclaimer
02.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Davigo AG
|Heimhuder Strasse 52
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|contact@davigo.world
|Internet:
|https://davigo.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQGN7
|WKN:
|A2LQGN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2358232
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2358232 02.07.2026 CET/CEST
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