EQS-News: cyan AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2025: Clear approval of all agenda items

cyan AG with successful Annual General Meeting 2025: Clear approval of all agenda items



Munich, July 11, 2025 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today held its Annual General Meeting 2025. All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority. In total, over 80% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting. In addition to discharging the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the shareholders approved the appointment of the auditor for the 2025 financial year.



This year's Annual General Meeting focused on the successful strategic alignment and the significant growth of the cybersecurity business in the 2024 reporting year. This was mainly due to the expansion of the end customer base by 86% compared to the previous year and the consistent implementation of the growth strategy while maintaining cost discipline. For the current financial year 2025, the management expects revenue to grow to between EUR 8.4 million and EUR 9.2 million. EBITDA is expected to improve again with the aim of breaking even.



Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG: "The strong development of cyan AG in the past financial year is the result of our growth strategy and the continuous improvement of our technological offering, with which we are sustainably strengthening our position in the market. We will continue to invest in research and development in order to offer our customers first-class cybersecurity solutions that guarantee them secure access to the digital world."



With the launch of cyan Guard 360 in March 2025, a new cybersecurity solution was introduced to the market that is specially tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized companies. In addition, cyan AG was able to further expand its international presence through new cooperations and market entries. Partnerships with leading telecommunications providers in various countries enabled access to new markets and customer segments. These strategic alliances strengthen cyan's positioning as a global provider of cybersecurity solutions and contribute to the company's further growth.



Alexander Singer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG: "We would like to express our sincere thanks for the trust placed in us by our shareholders. Special thanks also go to our CEO Thomas Kicker, who has led the company with great foresight and determination. He has made a significant contribution to the positive development of cyan AG, which is why we would like to thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best and much success for the future."



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan’s solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone: +49 89 71042 2073

Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de



