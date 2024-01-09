EQS-News: cyan AG: Thomas Kicker takes office as CEO - focus on fast-growing core business

EQS-News: Cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel

cyan AG: Thomas Kicker takes office as CEO - focus on fast-growing core business



09.01.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



cyan AG: Thomas Kicker takes office as CEO - focus on fast-growing core business



Munich, January 9, 2024 – cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a European and globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, is starting the financial year with a new Management team. Thomas Kicker took office as the new CEO on January 1, 2024. Together with Markus Cserna (CTO), he will drive the strategic focus on the promising cybersecurity core business forward. The company is thus setting the course for a cash flow-positive and profitable growth trajectory.



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: “I was closely involved in the development of the new growth strategy focused purely on cybersecurity and got to know the dynamic and the great team at close quarters. Thanks to the recently completed sale of our BSS/OSS segment, cyan can now concentrate fully on its cybersecurity core business. This leads to an optimization of the cost structure, a strengthening of recurring revenues and increases predictability. I am therefore all the more pleased to be able to help shape the future of cyan as CEO. The cybersecurity sector is one of the fastest growing and most demanding markets of our time. We are excellently positioned in this environment to ensure our customers effectively meet the complex challenges of the digital world with intelligent security solutions. I am thrilled to embark on this journey together with my management board colleague, Markus Cserna, and our dedicated team. In the first weeks of 2024, my primary focus will be connecting with customers, increasing our R&D efforts, and optimizing our finance and sales processes.”



Mr. Kicker looks back on a successful management career. He has long-standing experience in the telecommunications industry. As CCO of T-Mobile Austria, he played a key role in cyan's first major contract on the customer side. In his last two professional positions at Palantir and blackshark.ai, two of the world's leading software companies in their field, he drove market and product development in very dynamic and challenging markets and thus made a significant contribution to the companies' customer and sales growth.



Alexander Singer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG: “Following a conscientious selection process, we are delighted to have gained in Mr. Kicker a highly competent and very experienced manager. He contributes long-term expertise both in the cybersecurity market and in telecommunications. With him as well as the CTO Mr. Cserna, and the motivated employees, we are ideally positioned to consistently seize all opportunities.”



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions for telecommunications companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers, internet service providers, virtual mobile network providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the infrastructure of business partners, who then offer those to their end customers in a B2B2C model under their own brand.



Today, the group of companies has numerous international customers through which cyan products are sold to end customers. In doing so, cyan can offer a comprehensive range of cybersecurity solutions. In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include Orange, the telecom group Magenta (Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at: www.cyansecurity.com.



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Tel. +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-Mail: cyan@kirchhoff.de

09.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

