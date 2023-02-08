SMI 11'234 -0.4%  SPI 14'483 -0.5%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'321 -0.2%  Euro 0.9894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.1%  Gold 1'872 0.1%  Bitcoin 21'441 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 84.1 3.3% 
EQS-News: CureVac Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares

CureVac
9.35 CHF -11.83%
Issuer: CureVac / Key word(s): Financing
CureVac Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares

08.02.2023 / 02:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CureVac Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares

 

TÜBINGEN, Germany/BOSTON, USA February 7, 2023 CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) (CureVac), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), announced today the pricing of 27,027,028 common shares in an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $9.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $250 million. CureVac has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,054,054 common shares to be sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by CureVac N.V. The offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and SVB Securities LLC are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (including a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 17, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering may be obtained, when available, from SECs website located at www.sec.gov or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

 

 

About CureVac

CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC) is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing, optimizing, and manufacturing this versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVacs proprietary technology is the use of optimized mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. In July 2020, CureVac entered in a collaboration with GSK to jointly develop new products in prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases based on CureVacs second-generation mRNA technology. This collaboration was later extended to the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and modified mRNA vaccine technologies. Based on its proprietary technology, CureVac has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac N.V. has its headquarters in Tübingen, Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees across its sites in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and the U.S. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

 

 

CureVac Investor Relations Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

 

CureVac Media Contact

Bettina Jödicke-Braas, Manager Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1087

bettina.joedicke-braas@curevac.com

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements CureVac

This press release contains statements that constitute forward looking statements as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections of CureVac N.V. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries CureVac SE, CureVac Manufacturing GmbH, CureVac Inc., CureVac Swiss AG, CureVac Corporate Services GmbH, CureVac RNA Printer GmbH, CureVac Belgium SA and CureVac Netherlands B.V. (the company) regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include statements regarding the completion, size and terms of the proposed public offering. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as anticipate, intend, believe, estimate, plan, seek, project, or expect, may, will, would, could, potential, intend, or should, the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the companys performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the companys industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the companys business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the companys control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the companys reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: CureVac
Friedrich-Miescher-Str. 15
72076 Tübingen
Germany
EQS News ID: 1554289

 
Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten