Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
12.01.2023 16:00:03

EQS-News: Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 11/01/2023 is 4.07

Cryptology Asset Group
2.63 EUR 1.15%
EQS-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 11/01/2023 is 4.07

12.01.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (Cryptology)
Malta, 12.01.2023

 
 

Cryptologys estimated NAV per share as of 11/01/2023 is 4.07

 

Malta, 12.01.2023. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 4.07.

In August, Cryptologys shares were listed on electronic trading venue, Xetra, Germanys leading trading venue for listed companies. Cryptologys listing on Xetra comes on the heels of the recent news that Cryptology had begun a share buyback program in July.

Cryptologys updated estimated NAV figures come on the heels of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Cryptologys shares with a BUY rating and a price target of 5.50. GBC AG also released a report on December 13th with a price target of 7.12.

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Xetra, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

 

 

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (German exchange, ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for Bitcoin and Blockchain-related business models. Cryptology was founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz. Noteworthy portfolio companies include Bitcoin behemoth B1, leading HPC data center operator Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and digital asset management group Deutsche Digital Assets (formerly Iconic Holding).

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


12.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1534011

 
End of News EQS News Service

1534011  12.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1534011&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

