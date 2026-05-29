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CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie 2577016 / LU0251710041

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29.05.2026 19:46:43

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
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EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2026

29.05.2026 / 19:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

 

Press Release - Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 29 May 2026

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2026

 

CPI Property Group S.A. (“CPIPG” or the “Group”), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026.

 

Highlights for the first quarter of 2026 include:

  • Property portfolio was €18.0 billion.
  • Total assets were €20.1 billion.
  • Consolidated leverage ratio was stable at 49.4%. Going forward the Group intends to report consolidated leverage instead of Net LTV to align with our EMTN program.
  • Occupancy was 92.5%, a slight drop from year-end consistent with past Q1 trends.
  • Net business income and net rental income were €188 million and consolidated adjusted EBITDA was €171 million, modest declines due to disposals.
  • Like-for-like rental growth was 1.5% in Q1 2026, with positive results across all segments.
  • Net debt/EBITDA was 13x on an annualised basis.
  • Net ICR was stable at 2.2x.
  • EPRA NRV was €6.2 billion.
  • Unencumbered assets were 46%.
  • Disposal activity was modest in Q1 and accelerated in Q2. Year-to-date, about €439 million of disposals have been signed or closed; the Group also completed investments of about €99 million.
  • Total liquidity of €1.3 billion covers unsecured bond maturities for the next 24 months and all debt maturities for the next 18 months.
  • Secured bank loans continue to be rolled over with ease, with margins now averaging below 200 bps.
  • Revolving credit facility due in 2029 increased by €50 million to €500 million with the addition of JPMorgan to CPIPG’s relationship lending group. The facility is undrawn.
  • Successful issuance of £400 million of 7-year bonds and €50 million of hybrid bonds, used to fund repayments of higher-cost bonds and bank loans.
  • WAULT was unchanged at 3.4 years.

 

Additional Information & Post-Closing Events


Disposals

CPIPG continues to see a constructive market backdrop for disposals.

In April, the Group closed two transactions exceeding €100 million, namely the sale of a mixed-use office and retail property in Prague and the sale of two retail parks in Italy.

Year-to-date, about €439 million of gross disposals have been closed and/or signed, with nearly €400 million of disposals under LOI and/or in advanced stages of the due diligence process. As a result, the Group is confident in achieving our disposal target of €500–750 million in 2026.

CPIPG’s active disposal pipeline exceeds €2 billion. Wherever possible, the Group continues to prioritise sales of non-income generating or low-yielding assets. The Group expects to complete the sale of our remaining 50% interest in HoldCo Bubny s.r.o., which holds landbank in Prague, to our joint venture partner in June 2026.

Today, the board of directors approved the sale of villas in France to a trust established for the benefit of our founder’s children. This step is consistent with the Group’s goal to implement all recommendations made by White & Case relating to corporate governance. The purchase price was based on an independent third-party valuation and represents a premium to the book value; the transaction is expected to close before the end of June.

 

Financing

On 15 May, CPIPG signed an innovative loan facility with Emirates NBD for a total of AED 367.3 million (approximately €86 million) relating to our investments in Dubai. The loan facility will finance a substantial portion of CPIPG’s deferred payments on the development portfolio during 2026 and 2027.

On 21 May, our subsidiary CPI Europe successfully closed a new €100 million financing for Sun Plaza, one of Bucharest’s leading shopping centres and a flagship retail asset within the Group’s portfolio. The financing was arranged as a club deal between OTP Bank and ING Bank Romania, with each bank providing equal commitments. The transaction also establishes a new financing relationship between CPIPG and ING Bank, reflecting the appetite and availability of bank financing for high-quality real estate in our region.

On 22 May, the Group repaid €150 million in unsecured bonds issued by our subsidiary, S IMMO. CPIPG’s objective is to repay all unsecured subsidiary debt as it matures.

On 26 May, CPIPG issued CHF 105 million of 5-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon of 3.95%. The proceeds will be used to repay existing expensive bonds and secured debt. The new issuance is in line with our strategy of maintaining a diversified funding mix while proactively repaying high-cost debt.

On 27 May, JPMorgan joined the Group’s revolving credit facility (RCF) as a new relationship bank, increasing the facility to €500 million. The RCF matures in March 2029 and is undrawn.

 

Group Simplification

On 2 March 2026, CPIPG announced a voluntary offer for the remaining minority shares of NEXT RE SIIQ S.p.A. in Italy as part of our Group’s simplification program and to reduce management and administrative costs. The offer was successfully completed in May with a c. 94.8% acceptance rate, resulting in a total consideration of c. €12.6 million. As a result, CPIPG holds approximately 98.8% of the Next RE’s share capital. The next step will be to initiate the squeeze-out and delisting in accordance with applicable law.

 

Sustainability

CPIPG remains deeply committed to our sustainability goals, and we are pleased to announce that the Financial Times recognized the Group as one of Europe’s Climate Leaders in a recent special report; CPIPG was ranked #1 in the real estate sector and #20 overall. The list focuses on businesses that have achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (Scope 1 and 2) between 2019 and 2024. Further climate-related commitments and collaboration with sustainability assessors, such as CDP and the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) are also considered in the scoring.

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Performance   Q1-2026 Q1-2025 Change
Total revenues € million 326 361 (9.9%)
Gross rental income (GRI) € million 213 222 (4.0%)
Net rental income (NRI) € million 188 196 (3.7%)
Net business income (NBI) € million 188 199 (5.2%)
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA € million 171 182 (5.9%)
Funds from operations (FFO) € million 77 93 (16.6%)
Net profit for the period € million 84 36 135.4%
           
Assets   31-Mar-2026 31-Dec-2025 Change
Total assets € million 20,119 20,220 (0.5%)
Property portfolio € million 18,006 17,983 0.1%
Gross leasable area sqm 5,972,000 5,957,000 0.3%
Occupancy % 92.5 93.3 (0.8 p.p.)
Like-for-like gross rental growth* % 1.5 3.1 (1.6 p.p.)
         
Total number of properties** No. 510 510 --
Total number of residential units No. 11,577 11,590 (0.1%)
Total number of hotel rooms No. 4,702 4,500 4.5%
         
* Based on gross headline rent
** Excluding residential properties in the Czech Republic
  		  
           
Financing structure   31-Mar-2026 31-Dec-2025 Change
         
Total equity € million 8,071 8,158 (1.1%)
EPRA NRV € million 6,249 6,455 (3.2%)
         
Net debt € million 9,100 8,899 2.3%
Consolidated leverage % 49.4 49.3 0.1 p.p.
Net debt to EBITDA x 13.3 12.7 0.6x
Secured consolidated leverage % 24.1 23.6 0.5 p.p.
Secured debt to total debt % 48.7 47.9 0.8 p.p.
Unencumbered assets to total assets % 45.8 46.8 (1.0 p.p.)
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt % 181 183 (2.0 p.p.)
Net interest coverage (Net ICR) x 2.2 2.2 --

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT*

  Three-month period ended
(€ million) 31 March 2026 31 March 2025
Gross rental income 212.8 221.5
Service charge and other income 92.0 100.4
Cost of service and other charges (83.4) (91.9)
Property operating expenses (33.1) (34.5)
Net rental income
 		 188.3 195.6
Development sales 1.6 10.6
Development operating expenses (1.5) (9.7)
Net development income 0.1 0.9
Hotel revenue 6.9 18.4
Hotel operating expenses (6.2) (15.9)
Net hotel income
Revenues from other business operations		 0.7 2.5
Other business revenue 12.4 10.4
Other business operating expenses (13.3) (10.8)
Net other business income (0.9) (0.4)
Total revenues 325.7 361.4
Total direct business operating expenses (137.5) (162.8)
Net business income 188.2 198.6
Net valuation gain/(loss) 13.7 -
Net gain/(loss) on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries             (0.6)             5.7
Amortization, depreciation and impairment (13.2) (5.6)
Administrative expenses (30.3) (29.2)
Other operating income 2.9 10.5
Other operating expenses (3.9) (3.9)
Operating result 156.8 176.1
Interest income            13.0            8.1
Interest expense (89.4) (89.7)
Other net financial result 9.5 (58.4)
Net finance costs (66.9) (140.0)
Share of gain/(loss) of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) 11.5 7.5
Profit before income tax 101.4 43.6
Income tax expense (17.7) (8.0)
Net profit from continuing operations 83.7 35.6

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

 

Gross rental income

A decrease in gross rental income by €8.7 million (4%) was driven by the Group's disposals.

 

Net service charge income

A decrease in service charge income in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025 by 8.4% was also driven by the Group's disposals.

 

Net hotel income

Net hotel income decreased by 72% in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025 due to disposal of the Marriott hotels (Budapest and Vienna).

 

Net valuation gain/(loss)

Net valuation gain of €13.7 million relates to revaluation of Assets held for sale.

 

Interest income

Increase of interest income by €4.9 million compared to Q1 2025 relates to interest income from financial investments and bills of exchange.

 

Other operating income

Other operating income decreased by €7.6 million compared to Q1 2025. In Q1 2025, the Group received a contractual penalty related to a canceled deal in Germany.

 

Other net financial result

There was other financial gain of €9.5 million in Q1 2026 compared to other financial loss of €58.4 million in Q1 2025. This gain was mainly driven by net foreign exchange gain of €30 million (vs. loss of €37 million in Q1 2025), by a gain from derivatives of €19 million, partially offset by transaction costs and premiums related to repurchased or repaid bonds in the amount of €27 million.

 

Amortization, depreciation and impairments

Amortization, depreciation and impairments increased by €7.6 million compared to Q1 2025 primarily due to impairment of sold PPE.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION*

(€ million) 31 March 2026 31 December 2025
NON-CURRENT ASSETS    
Intangible assets and goodwill 87.5 88.5
Investment property 15,938.2 15,934.3
Property, plant and equipment 167.1 169.1
Deferred tax assets 58.6 58.0
Equity accounted investees 874.7 945.4
Other non-current assets 650.6 708.0
Total non-current assets 17,776.7 17,903.3
CURRENT ASSETS    
Inventories 211.9 194.7
Trade receivables 147.5 141.7
Cash and cash equivalents 796.3 1,013.4
Assets linked to assets held for sale 719.9 700.8
Other current assets 466.3 265.7
Total current assets 2,341.9 2,316.3
TOTAL ASSETS 20,118.6 20,219.6
EQUITY    
Equity attributable to owners of the Company 4,849.6 5,038.2
Perpetual notes 2,149.2 2,071.4
Non-controlling interests 1,072.0 1,048.2
Total equity 8,070.8 8,157.8
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Bonds issued 4,546.9 4,568.4
Financial debts 4,403.0 4,608.5
Deferred tax liabilities 1,385.7 1,357.5
Other non-current liabilities 208.0 208.6
Total non-current liabilities 10,543.6 10,743.0
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Bonds issued 224.2 255.8
Financial debts 677.1 404.1
Trade payables 109.2 150.8
Other current liabilities 493.7 508.1
Total current liabilities 1,504.2 1,318.8
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,118.6 20,219.6

* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34

 

Total assets

Total assets decreased by €101.0 million (0.5%) to €20,118.6 million as at 31 March 2026 compared to 31 December 2025, primarily due to share buy back and related decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Total liabilities

Total liabilities decreased by €14.0 million (0.1%) to €12,047.8 million as at 31 March 2026 compared to 31 December 2025, primarily due to a decrease in trade payables (€41.7 million).

Equity and EPRA NRV

Total equity decreased by €87.0 million to €8,070.8 million as at 31 March 2026. The movements of equity components were as follows:                   

  • Decrease due to share buy-back of €149.0 million, partially offset by the profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Group of €25.3 million;
  • Decrease in retained earnings by €4.3 million;
  • Decrease in translation reserve by €55.6 million and decrease in hedging reserve by €6.0 million;
  • Increase in non-controlling interests by €23.8 million;
  • Increase in perpetual notes by €75.7 million.

EPRA NRV was €6,249 million as at 31 March 2026, representing a decrease of 3.2% compared to 31 December 2025. The decrease in EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group’s equity attributable to the owners.

  31 March 2026 31 December 2025
Equity attributable to the owners (NAV) 4,850 5,038
Diluted NAV 4,850 5,038
Fair value of financial instruments (69) (54)
Deferred tax on revaluations 1,511 1,514
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)
EPRA NRV (€ million) 6,249 6,455

 

Glossary
 

Alternative Performance Measures (APM) Definition Rationale
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA Net business income as reported deducting administrative expenses as reported. This is an important economic indicator showing a business’s operating efficiency comparable to other companies, as it is unrelated to the Group’s depreciation and amortisation policy and capital structure or tax treatment. It is one of the fundamental indicators used by companies to set their key financial and strategic objectives.
Consolidated adjusted total assets Consolidated adjusted total assets is total assets as reported deducting intangible assets and goodwill as reported.  
Consolidated leverage ratio It is calculated as a sum of bonds issued and financial debts as reported divided by Consolidated adjusted total assets. Consolidated leverage ratio provides a general assessment of financing risk undertaken.
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) EPRA NRV assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity. Makes adjustments to IFRS NAV to provide stakeholders with
the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and
liabilities within a true real estate investment company with a
long-term investment strategy.
Funds from operations or FFO It is calculated as net profit for the period adjusted by non-cash revenues/expenses (like deferred tax, net valuation gain/loss, impairment, amortisation/depreciation, goodwill etc.) and non-recurring (both cash and non-cash) items. Calculation also excludes accounting adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Funds from operations provide an indication of core recurring earnings.
Net debt/EBITDA It is calculated as Net debt divided by Consolidated adjusted EBITDA. A measure of a company’s ability to pay its debt. This ratio measures the amount of income generated and available to pay down debt before covering interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation expenses.
Net ICR It is calculated as Consolidated adjusted EBITDA divided by a sum of interest income as reported and interest expense as reported. This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s ability to pay interest and other fixed charges from its operating performance, measured by EBITDA.
Secured consolidated leverage ratio Secured consolidated leverage ratio is a ratio of a sum of secured financial debts and secured bonds to Consolidated adjusted total assets. This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s financial flexibility and liquidity. Lower levels of secured debt typically also means lower levels of mortgage debt - properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific mortgage debt, or even sales.
Secured debt to total debt It is calculated as a sum of secured bonds and secured financial debts as reported divided by a sum of bonds issued and financial debts as reported. This measure is an important indicator of a firm´s financial flexibility and liquidity. Lower levels of secured debt typically also means lower levels of mortgage debt - properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific mortgage debt, or even sales.
Unencumbered assets to total assets It is calculated as total assets as reported less a sum of encumbered assets as reported divided by total assets as reported. This measure is an important indicator of a commercial real estate firm´s liquidity and flexibility. Properties that are free and clear of mortgages are sources of alternative liquidity via the issuance of property-specific mortgage debt, or even sales. The larger the ratio of unencumbered assets to total assets, the more flexibility a company generally has in repaying its unsecured debt at maturity, and the more likely that a higher recovery can be realized in the event of default.
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt It is calculated as unencumbered assets as reported divided by a sum of unsecured bonds and unsecured financial debts as reported. This measure is an additional indicator of a commercial real estate firm’s liquidity and financial flexibility.

  

Non-financial definitions Definition
Company CPI Property Group S.A.
Property Portfolio value or PP value The sum of value of Property Portfolio owned by the Group
Gross Leasable Area or GLA Gross leasable area is the amount of floor space available to be rented. Gross leasable area is the area for which tenants pay rent, and thus the area that produces income for the property owner.
Group CPI Property Group S.A. together with its subsidiaries
Net debt Net debt is borrowings plus bank overdraft less cash and cash equivalents.
Occupancy Occupancy is a ratio of estimated rental revenue regarding occupied GLA and total estimated rental revenue, unless stated otherwise.
Property Portfolio Property Portfolio covers all properties and investees held by the Group, independent of the balance sheet classification, from which the Group incurs rental or other operating income.

 

APM RECONCILIATION[*]

 
EPRA NRV reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Equity attributable to owners of the company 4,850 5,038
Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests  0  0
Diluted NAV, after the exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests 4,850 5,038
Revaluation of trading property and property, plant and equipment 0 0
Fair value of financial instruments (69) (54)
Deferred tax on revaluation 1,511 1,514
Goodwill as a result of deferred tax (43) (43)
EPRA NRV 6,249 6,455

 

Consolidated leverage ratio reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Total debts 9,902 9,925
Consolidated adjusted total assets 20,031 20,131
Consolidated leverage ratio 49.4% 49.3%

 

Net Interest coverage ratio reconciliation (€ million) Q1-2026 FY 2025
Interest income 13 51
Interest expense (89) (367)
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 171 703
Net ICR 2.2x 2.2x

 

Secured debt to total debt reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Secured bonds 0 0
Secured financial debts 4,819 4,756
Total debts 9,902 9,925
Secured debt as of Total debt 48.7% 47.9%
Unencumbered assets to total assets reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Bonds collateral 0 0
Bank loans collateral 10,899 10,760
Total assets 20,119 20,220
Unencumbered assets ratio 45.8% 46.8%

 

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (€ million)* Q1-2026 Q1-2025
Net business income 188 199
Administrative expenses (30) (29)
Other effects 14 13
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 171 182

 

Funds from operations (FFO) reconciliation (€ million)* Q1-2026 Q1-2025
Net profit/(loss) for the period 84 36
Deferred income tax (6) 6
Net valuation gain or loss on investment property 14 0
Net valuation gain or loss on revaluation of derivatives 17 (1)
Net gain or loss on disposal of investment property and subsidiaries (1) 6
Net gain or loss on disposal of PPE/other assets 0 0
Amortization, depreciation and impairments (13) (6)
Other non-cash items 29 (39)
Other non-recurring items (39) (24)
Share on profit of equity accounted investees/JV adjustments 12 7
Other effects 7 6
Funds from operations 77 93

 

Secured consolidated leverage ratio reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Secured bonds 0 0
Secured financial debts 4,819 4,756
Consolidated adjusted total assets 20,031 20,131
Secured consolidated leverage ratio 24.1% 23.6%

 

Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Total assets 20,119 20,220
Bonds collateral 0 0
Bank loans collateral 10,899 10,760
Total debts 9,902 9,925
Secured bonds 0 0
Secured financial debts 4,819 4,756
Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt 181% 183%

* Includes pro-rata EBITDA/FFO for Q1 2026 and Q1 2025 of Equity accounted investees.

 

Property portfolio reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26 31-Dec-25
Investment property - Office 7,049 7,070
Investment property - Retail 4,855 4,862
Investment property - Landbank 1,615 1,654
Investment property - Residential 1,166 1,165
Investment property - Development 603 571
Investment property - Hotels rented 393 353
Investment property - Agriculture 162 164
Investment property - Industry & Logistics 61 61
Investment property - Other 34 34
Property, plant and equipment - Hospitality 64 63
Property, plant and equipment - Other 57  58
Property, plant and equipment - Agriculture 17  18
Property, plant and equipment - Residential 6  6
Property, plant and equipment - Landbank 1  1
Inventories - Development 202 187
Inventories - Landbank 2 --
Inventories - Other 1 --
Equity accounted investees 875  942
Assets held for sale 685  645
Other financial assets 157  128
Total 18,006 17,983

 

Like-for-like gross rental growth (€ million) Q1-2026 Q1-2025
Gross rental income 213 222
Like-for-like gross rental income 204 201
Not like-for-like gross rental income 9 21

 

Net debt/EBITDA reconciliation (€ million) 31-Mar-26* 31-Dec-25
Net debt 9,100 8,899
Net business income* 753 782
Administrative expenses* (121) (130)
Other effects* 54 52
Net debt/EBITDA 13.3x 12.7x

*Annualised

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


Disclaimer
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.

[*] Totals might not sum exactly due to rounding differences.


29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2336226

 
End of News EQS News Service

2336226  29.05.2026 CET/CEST

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:11 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies
09:40 Marktüberblick: Technologieaktien und Rüstungswerte gesucht
09:19 Weitere Entspannungssignale
06:03 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – GD200 auf der Probe
28.05.26 KI-Infrastruktur im Fokus: Micron und POET Technologies
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’104.97 19.57 SRFB9U
Short 14’380.56 13.85 SQEBJU
Short 14’928.09 8.88 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’542.66 29.05.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’000.95 19.86 SVB5UU
Long 12’702.65 13.85 BSU9TU
Long 12’169.04 8.97 SBWBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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