SMI 10'971 2.3%  SPI 14'044 2.3%  Dow 32'973 -0.5%  DAX 14'182 0.8%  Euro 0.9885 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'882 0.7%  Gold 1'838 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'586 1.0%  Dollar 0.9363 1.1%  Öl 82.4 -4.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla verfehlt Auslieferungsziel trotz Rabatten - Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Krypto-Ausblick 2023: Überholt Ethereum den Bitcoin?
Nestlé-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2022: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Ging die Fed zu spät gegen Inflation vor? Starinvestor Bill Ackmann warnt vor "schmerzhaften Opfern"
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie [Valor: 2577016 / ISIN: LU0251710041]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.01.2023 19:35:08

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Litigation Update

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.88 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Legal Matter
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Litigation Update

03.01.2023 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 3 January 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Litigation Update

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG), one of Europes largest owners of income-generating real estate, has prepared the following update for our stakeholders regarding a lawsuit recently filed in Cyprus.

CPIPG has received information about the filing of a lawsuit in the District Court of Nicosia, Republic of Cyprus, by Mr. Marek mejla, Mr. Jií Divi and entities controlled by them. CPIPG has not been served with the lawsuit.

The Cyprus lawsuit seems to have been filed by the same disreputable parties who unsuccessfully pursued CPIPG and our shareholder in New York and other venues, said Martin Matula, general counsel of CPIPG. We are confident that these ridiculous and unfounded claims will continue to fail.

CPIPG expects that the lawsuit simply recycles old allegations and claims pursued in previous lawsuits, which have been consistently and categorically denied. Furthermore, CPIPG does not believe that Cyprus is an appropriate forum. The alleged claim is for 535 million, a figure without any factual basis. As always, CPIPG will take all appropriate action to defend our company and our stakeholders.

Additional Background

Investhold Limited and Verali Limited are offshore vehicles of Mr. Marek mejla, a Czech citizen, and Mr. Jií Divi, a Swiss citizen of Czech origin. In connection with the privatization of Mostecká uhelná (a Czech coal mining company) Mr. mejla and Mr. Divi were convicted of fraud and money laundering in Switzerland.

In 2019, the above offshore vehicles and their principals, together with Kingstown, filed a lawsuit against the CPIPG and Mr. Radovan Vitek and other parties (the US Lawsuit) alleging violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) in the United States. In September 2020, the Southern District of New York (the SDNY Court) dismissed the US Lawsuit against all defendants and directed the clerk of court to close the case. In dismissing the US Lawsuit, the SDNY Court ruled that Luxembourg was an suitable forum for resolution of the relevant issues and referenced the substantial similarities of the US Lawsuit to the claim filed in Luxembourg in 2015, which was dismissed against CPIPG in June 2019. The SDNY Court also indicated that the US Lawsuit bears indicia of forum shopping, and that the salient difference between the two suits is the potential for treble damages under the RICO statute which is not a legitimate reason for choosing this particular venue. In September 2022, the Court of Appeals issued a summary order affirming the judgement of the SDNY Court to dismiss the US Lawsuit.

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Moritz Mayer
Manager Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


03.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1526639

 
End of News EQS News Service

1526639  03.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526639&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten