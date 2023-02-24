SMI 11'290 0.4%  SPI 14'517 0.4%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'492 0.1%  Euro 0.9913 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'265 0.2%  Gold 1'824 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'373 0.1%  Dollar 0.9360 0.3%  Öl 82.9 0.6% 
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie [Valor: 2577016 / ISIN: LU0251710041]
24.02.2023 10:01:51

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.91 EUR 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Sustainability
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

24.02.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                           

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 24 February 2023

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Improved MSCI ESG Rating

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (CPIPG, the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, is pleased to announce a positive evolution in the Groups MSCI ESG rating.

In 2023, CPIPG received a rating of BBB (on a scale of AAA CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, an improvement from the previous rating of BB. Key drivers for the higher rating were the larger share of certified green buildings, green leases, and enhanced corporate governance.

Our MSCI ESG rating reflects the effectiveness of CPIPGs sustainability strategy and recent positive developments in our Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score, said Petra Hajna, Group Sustainability Officer. We remain focused on achieving further tangible progress towards our ambitious sustainability targets.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum    
Chief Financial Officer    
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   

Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

THE USE BY CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (MSCI) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF CPI PROPERTY GROUP SA BY MSCI.  MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED AS-IS AND WITHOUT WARRANTY.  MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

Contact:

Martin Matula,
General Counsel,
+352 26 47 67 67
m.matula@cpipg.com

24.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1568153

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568153  24.02.2023 CET/CEST

