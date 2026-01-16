Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.01.2026 18:36:13

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.74 EUR -7.50%
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer

16.01.2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 16 January 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer

On 9 January 2026, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Company”) announced the intention to purchase up to 200,000,000 shares under CPIPG’s share buy-back programme, and published the terms and conditions of the buy-back offer (the "Offer"). On 14 January 2026, the Company announced that a total of 192,010,309 shares were presented for tender (the “Tendered Shares”).

Today, the Company announces the completion of the acquisition of 192,010,309 Tendered Shares for an aggregate price of €149 million (or €0.776 per one Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction at the next general meeting.

Accordingly, CPIPG has acquired own shares not exceeding 5% of the voting rights. As of 16 January 2026, the Company directly holds 192,010,309 own shares, which represent approx. 2.28% of the total  8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company’s indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.79% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, CPIPG thus holds and controls 259,010,309 own shares, which represent approximately 3.07% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to these 259,010,309 own shares are suspended.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


16.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2261698

 
End of News EQS News Service

2261698  16.01.2026 CET/CEST