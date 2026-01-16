EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer



16.01.2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 16 January 2026



CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Completion of the Share Buy-back Offer



On 9 January 2026, CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the “Company”) announced the intention to purchase up to 200,000,000 shares under CPIPG’s share buy-back programme, and published the terms and conditions of the buy-back offer (the "Offer"). On 14 January 2026, the Company announced that a total of 192,010,309 shares were presented for tender (the “Tendered Shares”).



Today, the Company announces the completion of the acquisition of 192,010,309 Tendered Shares for an aggregate price of €149 million (or €0.776 per one Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction at the next general meeting.



Accordingly, CPIPG has acquired own shares not exceeding 5% of the voting rights. As of 16 January 2026, the Company directly holds 192,010,309 own shares, which represent approx. 2.28% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company’s indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.79% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, CPIPG thus holds and controls 259,010,309 own shares, which represent approximately 3.07% of the total 8,436,604,025 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to these 259,010,309 own shares are suspended.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn