CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie [Valor: 2577016 / ISIN: LU0251710041]
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.90 EUR -3.23%
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

31.05.2023 / 21:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254                                                                                                                             

Press Release - Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 31 May 2023

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

 

The annual general meeting (the AGM) and the extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the Company) were held today in Luxembourg. At both meetings, approximately 89.35% of the voting rights were present or presented. 

 

AGM

 

The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2022. The AGM approved the Companys remuneration report for the year 2022. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

 

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, Oliver Schlink, and Tim Scoble. Martin Nemecek was appointed as the managing director (délégué à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024. The AGM also re-appointed Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2024.

 

The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company.

 

EGM

 

The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company by the amount of EUR 19,806,503.90 by means of cancellation of 198,065,039 shares held in treasury by the Company. The EGM also approved the modifications of the Companys articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM.

 

The share capital of the Company now amounts to EUR 870,485,025.90 represented by 8,704,850,259 ordinary shares with par value of EUR 0.10. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights amounts to 8,704,850,259 as at 31 May 2023.


For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

David Greenbaum    Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer    Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com   m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com    

Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


31.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1646547

 
End of News EQS News Service

1646547  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

