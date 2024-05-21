EQS-News: Correction of published Corporate News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES concludes second bondholders' meeting

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Bond

21.05.2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST

Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES concludes second bondholders' meeting

Bonds SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN: A2AA5H

Kahl am Main, May 21, 2024 - Today's second bondholders' meeting regarding the SINGULUS bond with ISIN DE000A2AA5H5 and WKN A2AA5H was quorate with a quorum of 43.23 %.



Of the votes cast, a majority of 75 % would have been required to adopt the four proposed resolutions. Overall, around 69 % of the votes cast were in favor of the company's proposals, which were therefore not approved.



The company regrets that the bondholders did not follow the company's proposals. Overall, this would have provided SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES with greater flexibility and more options for action. Since the proposed resolutions were not based on a short-term need, but were of a precautionary nature, the company will now focus on implementing its plans without the relief provided by the precautionary resolutions.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has had a good start to the 2024 fiscal year and expects to be able to continue this momentum throughout the year.



Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.



The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact: Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224



