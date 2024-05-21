Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'002 -0.3%  SPI 15'997 -0.3%  Dow 39'811 0.0%  DAX 18'726 -0.2%  Euro 0.9888 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'046 -0.6%  Gold 2'420 -0.2%  Bitcoin 63'541 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9110 0.1%  Öl 82.5 -1.5% 
Singulus Technologies Aktie [Valor: 32778041 / ISIN: DE000A1681X5]
21.05.2024 18:02:24

EQS-News: Correction of published Corporate News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES concludes second bondholders' meeting

Singulus Technologies
1.80 CHF 6.85%
EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Bond
Correction of published Corporate News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES concludes second bondholders' meeting

21.05.2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES concludes second bondholders' meeting
Bonds SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN: A2AA5H
Kahl am Main, May 21, 2024 - Today's second bondholders' meeting regarding the SINGULUS bond with ISIN DE000A2AA5H5 and WKN A2AA5H was quorate with a quorum of 43.23 %.

Of the votes cast, a majority of 75 % would have been required to adopt the four proposed resolutions. Overall, around 69 % of the votes cast were in favor of the company's proposals, which were therefore not approved.

The company regrets that the bondholders did not follow the company's proposals. Overall, this would have provided SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES with greater flexibility and more options for action. Since the proposed resolutions were not based on a short-term need, but were of a precautionary nature, the company will now focus on implementing its plans without the relief provided by the precautionary resolutions.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has had a good start to the 2024 fiscal year and expects to be able to continue this momentum throughout the year.

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO pollution.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact: Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224
 

21.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1908059

 
End of News EQS News Service

1908059  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908059&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

