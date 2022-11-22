SMI 11'090 0.1%  SPI 14'167 0.0%  Dow 34'004 0.9%  DAX 14'434 0.4%  Euro 0.9791 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'929 0.5%  Gold 1'742 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'391 1.7%  Dollar 0.9519 -0.7%  Öl 89.5 1.9% 
22.11.2022 16:29:55

EQS-News: CORESTATE supports creditors' proposal for bond restructuring - Extraordinary General Meeting adjourned to 20 December 2022

Corestate Capital
0.30 CHF -77.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Statement/Restructure of Company
CORESTATE supports creditors' proposal for bond restructuring - Extraordinary General Meeting adjourned to 20 December 2022

22.11.2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE supports creditors' proposal for bond restructuring - Extraordinary General Meeting adjourned to 20 December 2022

Luxembourg, 22 November 2022 - The Management Board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) has today unanimously decided to support the restructuring proposal of the Ad-hoc Committee (AHC), a group of large bondholders. The main reason for the decision is to secure the going concern of the company in view of the remaining time until the creditors' meeting on 28 November 2022 and in light of the talks between the investor group and the AHC, which have so far been inconclusive. Together with the representatives of the bondholders, the AHC proposal is now to be further elaborated in the short term, including a necessary bridge financing, and brought into an implementable, legally binding form on the basis of which the going concern of the Group is ensured.

Against this background, today's extraordinary general meeting was also adjourned by four weeks to 20 December 2022 in order to enable a broad shareholder vote with the help of a concrete restructuring concept that promises success.

Press and Investor Relations Contact
Thomas Fritsche
T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025
ir@corestate-capital.com

About Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate)

Corestate is an investment manager and co-investor with 17.3 billion in assets under management in the core business. The company sees itself as a manager for the entire length of the real estate value chain. Thanks to its fully integrated real estate platform, it is able to offer investors a wide range of services, especially the opportunity to invest in large-scale societal trends such as urbanization, demographic shifts or sustainability trends that will continue to have a decisive influence on the living and working environment in the long term. The consistent focus on asset classes that will be successful in the long run constitutes a central cornerstone of the company strategy. At Corestate, all concepts are supported with ESG expertise that is unique to the industry. With more than 400 experts, Corestate offers clients and investors a full range of services and consultation from a single source, from project financing and real estate management to sales. Corestate is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and operates as a respected business partner for institutional and semi-institutional investors as well as high-net-worth private investors in 11 countries across Europe, with offices in Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Paris and Madrid. Please visit www.corestate-capital.com for further information.

Forward-looking statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial position, development or performance of the Company and the estimates given here. These factors include those described in published reports. These reports are available on our website www.corestate-capital.com. The Company assumes no obligation whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. No inappropriate significance should be attached to forward-looking statements, which apply only to the date of this communication.


22.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1494005

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494005  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494005&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

