EQS-News: Continued Growth for CENIT Group

CENIT acquires CCE b:digital, consolidating position as leading strategic global partner of Dassault Systèmes and expanding market share

Stuttgart, January 10, 2024 – CENIT began the new year with a first milestone: Effective January 1, 2024, the international CENIT Group has acquired a 100% share of CCE b:digital GmbH & Co. KG (CCE). The acquisition consolidates the Group’s Dassault Systèmes business and secures additional market shares.

Established in 1996 and now working with a 16-strong team, CCE has positioned itself as a provider of digital solutions and services for engineering and manufacturing, with a particular focus on the Dassault Systèmes portfolio. The core business of the company, based in Bissendorf near Osnabrück, is in PLM services, application and digital services. The IT and software provider’s market position and its excellent reputation among about 500 client businesses throughout the German-speaking part of Europe is grounded in its 3DEXPERIENCE competence, including a migration and introduction concept specially designed for SME clients.

The acquisition of CCE, a Dassault Systèmes Platinum Partner and an economically sound business with outstanding technology expertise, represents a continuation of the Group’s ambitious “CENIT 2025” business strategy: CENIT plans to achieve organic and inorganic growth to reach a sales target of € 300 million in 2025. The strategy includes a targeted M&A campaign to sustainably reinforce and expand CENIT’s five business segments. As the latest member of the Group, CCE will strengthen CENIT’s national and international Dassault Systèmes business.

Synergies and the economy of scale

“Our strategy is based on the conviction that meaningful profitable growth can only be achieved if CENIT and its subsidiaries benefit from one another – technologically, culturally and in our operational setup. In acquiring CCE, we are merging complementary market segments and competencies. That offers us potentials for synergies and economy of scale benefits, in technology and business terms”, says Peter Schneck, CENIT CEO. He adds: “With CEE as an integral part of CENIT, we are further expanding our market share as a specialist for future-proof 3DEXPERIENCE solutions and strengthening our position as one of the globally leading strategic Platinum Partners of Dassault Systèmes.”

Additionally, the acquisition offers CENIT Group a local presence in Ostwestfalen Lippe, a region known for its innovative SME culture, and brings CENIT closer to established and prospective customers. Both companies also see considerable potential in merging CCE’s migration know how with the integration expertise of CENIT Group. Joint fields of activity include sustainable ERP integration and cutting-edge technology introduction concepts, for SME clients as well as global players.

Frontend agility meets corporate strength

As with the acquisitions of the companies ISR, mip, PI Informatik as well as Active Business Consult (Austria) in 2022-2023, CENIT is pursuing a consistent strategy of preserving the independence, agility and decision-making autonomy of CCE. To exploit the full potentials of the acquisition and the expected synergies, CCE will continue to act as an independent business under the current and future Managing Director Marc Holtermann, but now trade under the name affix “a CENIT Company” to signify the corporate integration and the size, security and financial resources that come with it.

Marc Holterman, Managing Director of CCE b:digital, is convinced: “Our association with CENIT Group and the merger of our portfolios lets us offer our customers better service quality, greater availability and higher standards. At the same time, we achieve a far wider coverage of our clients’ processes.” He adds that CCE’s proven frontend agility and CENIT Group’s corporate strength and superior backend expertise in application management services will open up additional potentials.

