Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’827 -0.1%  SPI 15’741 -0.2%  Dow 39’446 1.8%  DAX 17’680 0.4%  Euro 0.9457 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’669 0.0%  Gold 2’427 1.9%  Bitcoin 52’391 10.7%  Dollar 0.8661 0.0%  Öl 78.9 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Aktienabsturz: Märkte wegen Carry Trades nun Spielball des japanischen Yen?
Ausblick: LANXESS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Verbraucher sparen bei Reisen, dafür wird mehr Essen geliert und mit Uber gefahren. Adecco zahlt 8% Dividende!
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende auf Höhenflug
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Douglas Aktie [Valor: 133507391 / ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 00:07:27

EQS-News: Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

Douglas
17.85 EUR -4.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Douglas AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference
Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

09.08.2024 / 00:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference Call Invitation

Conference call on the results for the 3rd quarter 2023/24 (ending 30 June 2024) on 14 August 2024

Düsseldorf, 09 August 2024 – The DOUGLAS Group, Europe’s number one omnichannel destination for premium beauty, invites you to an analyst and investor update call on the third quarter 2023/24 on 14 August 2024.

 

The conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CEST on 14 August 2024.

To participate in the conference call, please make use of one of the following options:

  • To participate in the audio conference, please use this link to register for the conference call.
    • Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialed in.
  • You can follow the webcast with audio via this link.

 

About the DOUGLAS Group

The DOUGLAS Group, with its commercial brands DOUGLAS, NOCIBÉ, Parfumdreams and Niche Beauty, is the number one omnichannel premium beauty destination in Europe. The DOUGLAS Group is inspiring customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a unique assortment online and in around 1,870 stores. With unparalleled size and access to customers, the DOUGLAS Group is the partner of choice for brands and offers a premium range of selective and exclusive brands as well as own corporate brands. The assortment includes fragrances, color cosmetics, skin care, hair care, accessories as well as beauty services. Strengthening its successful omnichannel positioning while consistently developing superior customer experience is at the heart of the DOUGLAS Group strategy “Let it Bloom – DOUGLAS 2026”. The winning business model is underpinned by the Group’s omnichannel proposition, leading brands, and data capabilities. In the financial year 2022/23, the DOUGLAS Group generated sales (net) of 4.1 billion euros and employed around 18,000 people across Europe. The DOUGLAS Group (Douglas AG) is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information please visit the DOUGLAS Group Website.

Investor Contact

Stefanie Steiner
Director Investor Relations and M&A
Phone: +49 211 16847 8594
Mail: ir@douglas.de


09.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1
WKN: BEAU7Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1964419

 
End of News EQS News Service

1964419  09.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964419&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Douglas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten