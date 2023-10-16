EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical successfully places Schuldschein of EUR 300 million

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CompuGroup Medical Aktie [Valor: 55499718 / ISIN: DE000A288904]
CompuGroup Medical successfully places Schuldschein of EUR 300 million

CompuGroup Medical
45.58 CHF 21.16%
EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing/Issue of Debt
CompuGroup Medical successfully places Schuldschein of EUR 300 million

16.10.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CompuGroup Medical successfully places Schuldschein of EUR 300 million

 

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the world's leading e-health providers, has successfully placed Schuldschein tranches with a total volume of EUR 300 million. The transaction was the Koblenz-based company's debut in the international debt capital market, in addition to traditional bank financing. The emission consists of three tranches with maturities of three, five and seven years. The three-year tranche has a variable interest rate, while the other tranches were issued with fixed and variable interest rates. Originally, an issue volume of EUR 200 million was planned, but this was significantly increased due to strong demand from Germany and abroad at attractive terms.

With the funds from the Schuldschein and a simultaneous new issue of a 5-year term loan, the credit facility expiring at the end of January 2025 will be repaid early and the total financing volume will be increased to EUR 1.4 billion with significantly extended maturities.

CEO Michael Rauch says: "We are pleased to have met with such a positive response from Schuldschein investors. In addition to traditional bank financing, this gives us access to new sources of financing at attractive conditions and significantly improved maturities. With our strong free cash flow profile and increasing earnings power, we are reducing our leverage and are well equipped to further support our customers in the digitization of healthcare."


About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.130 billion in 2022, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical’s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 21 countries and products in 60 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 9,200 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.


16.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)160 3630362
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1749629

 
End of News EQS News Service

1749629  16.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749629&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

