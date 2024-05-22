EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve dividend doubling to EUR 1.00

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CompuGroup Medical Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve dividend doubling to EUR 1.00



22.05.2024

Koblenz - The shareholders of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) approved the dividend proposal of the General Partner, the Supervisory Board and the Managing Directors at the e-health group's virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2024. As a result, a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share will be paid for the financial year 2023, twice as much as in the previous year. This corresponds to a payout of around EUR 51.7 million. The shareholders also approved all proposed capital measures by majorities of more than 90 percent such as the enactment of authorized capital, the authorization to issue convertible bonds and share options or the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares.

The shareholders approved the annual financial statements of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA for 2023 and passed the remuneration report for 2023. The actions of the General Partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and the members of the Supervisory Board were formally approved.

All other items on the agenda were also approved by the shareholders with a large majority. A total of around 79 percent of the share capital of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The speeches by CEO Michael Rauch and CFO Daniela Hommel, who has been in office since February 1, were published beforehand online. A video replay of both speeches will be made avaailable subsequently on the company's website.

In his speech, CGM CEO Michael Rauch addressed the 2023 financial year and the future development of the company. He said: “The medicine of the future will be digital, data-based and interconnected. That is why we are focusing on data-based solutions, Artificial Intelligence, the analysis of medical data and real-time access. CompuGroup Medical is well prepared for this future.”

CFO Daniela Hommel introduced herself to CGM’s shareholders during her first AGM speech. With respect to the financials, she emphasized that CompuGroup Medical is growing organically at a sustainably high level: “The increase in revenues and earnings in 2023 contributed to a high free cash flow of EUR 113 million. We have a strong business model. The results confirm the path that we want to keep pursuing: sustainable profitable growth.”

The complete documents relating to the Annual General Meeting can be found on our website: Annual General Meeting - Investor Relations - Company - cgm.com.