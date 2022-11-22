EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical announces add-on acquisitions to complement data solutions and US lab portfolio

EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

CompuGroup Medical announces add-on acquisitions to complement data solutions and US lab portfolio



Koblenz: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA (CGM), one of the world's leading e-health companies, announces two add-on acquisitions in the growth areas of data solutions and US laboratory information systems. With the acquisition of Florida-based Medicus LIS, CGM US strengthens its position as the leading software player in the independent US laboratory segment. The acquisition of GHG business operations, based in Heidelberg, Germany, complements CGMs portfolio of innovative data-based solutions for the healthcare sector offering e-health applications for improving patients lives and empowering doctors to deliver the best treatment available through digital solutions. With these acquisitions, CGM adds differentiating technological and medical expertise, excellent distributor capabilities, a strong customer base and innovative products in lab information systems as well as medical data analysis and communication, serving healthcare practitioners, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

Medicus Laboratory Information Systems (Medicus LIS) with headquarters in Weston, Florida, is a known and trusted brand for more than 15 years in developing laboratory management software for medical laboratories within the non-acute US market. With all the tools needed to manage testing, specimen processing, compliance requirements and sending patient lab results to the medical provider, Medicus LIS has been installed in more than 1,000 laboratories across the United States. The transaction underlines CGMs position as the leading player in the market of software for reference laboratories in the US. Medicus LIS will contribute their long-term experience in the sector as well as excellent distributor relationships. Co-founder and President Karen Bornstein is committed to stay on board, and the transaction is expected to still close in November 2022.

GHG business operations, started in 2015 by Prof. Dr. Daniel Gotthardt, offers medical solutions like Praxisdienst which help physicians analyze medical data, be alerted to rare diseases, and get notified about the eligibility of patients for clinical trials. The portfolio also comprises comprehensive and targeted market research through surveys which are sent to participating physicians and offered to the pharmaceutical industry. The AI-based solution medical brain visualizes knowledge including real-time evaluation of medical parameters to illustrate complex medical information for the healthcare practitioner at the point of care. Based on a strategic partnership, CGM already embedded some of GHGs solutions into its Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS) two years ago. The acquired technology and products will bring an enormous development advantage and shorten the time-to-market considerably. For CGM, this platform is the nucleus for the development of a workflow-integrated Medical Information & Data Suite for healthcare professionals and bundles additional value-added solutions, e.g., in medical decision support and preventive medical scoring. In addition, the business area of intermedix will be supplemented by an innovative communication solution for conveying medical knowledge to doctors and patients, optimized with real-time adjustment and performance measurement. The founder, Prof. Dr. Daniel Gotthardt, will continue to drive the successful strategy and expansion of Praxisdienst as well as medical brain, closely cooperating with CGMs ambulatory and hospital segments and reporting directly as Chief Medical Officer in the CHS segment to Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director CHS. The transaction is scheduled to close in early January 2023.

With both acquisitions we are underpinning our ambition to deliver excellent customer solutions in key market segments driving growth to the next level., comments Michael Rauch, Spokesman for the Managing Directors and CFO of CompuGroup Medical. In the US, we are expanding our leading position in the market for independent laboratory information systems. In addition, we are substantially strengthening our innovative portfolio of data-based solutions on our way to becoming a leading player in the healthcare data space.

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the health care system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient health care. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other health care professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among health care professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the health care system.