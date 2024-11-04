|
EQS-News: Commerzbank starts third share buyback programme
Today, the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to start the planned share buyback programme. Previously, the German Finance Agency and the European Central Bank (ECB) had given their approval. It is already the third buyback programme since 2023.
The buyback of the first tranche, which has a volume of around €600m, will start after the publication of the business results for the third quarter. The buyback is expected to be completed by mid-February 2025 at the latest. Commerzbank will redeem the repurchased shares. The buyback is part of the capital return for the 2024 financial year, which will consist of a dividend payment and the two-tranche share buyback.
“Our shareholders can rely on us. We will return at least 70% of our net result for the 2024 financial year, but not more than the net result after deduction of AT1 coupon payments”, said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. “By consistently implementing our strategy, we are creating significant long-term value for our shareholders.”
Commerzbank will publish the progress of the share buyback weekly on its website.
