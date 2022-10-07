Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Comcast Aktie [Valor: 1508590 / ISIN: US20030N1019]
07.10.2022 17:14:56

EQS-News: COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN BURLINGTON

EQS-News: Comcast Washington
COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN BURLINGTON

07.10.2022 / 17:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast opened a new Xfinity store in Burlington to meet the needs of its local customers in the area. Located at 151 Cascade Mall Drive, Suite K01A, Burlington, WA 98233, the 2,438 square foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.

Visitors to the store can engage with a dedicated team of highly trained and knowledgeable sales consultants to learn more about their current services or devices, see firsthand how Xfinity apps make it easy for them to manage their accounts, sign up for all Xfinity services, address any service needs and return or acquire equipment. In addition to offering Comcasts industry-leading consumer products and services, the new Burlington store provides Skagit County and Whidbey Island residents with a convenient retail location to receive customer support, turn in used equipment, pay their bill and more.

For local businesses interested in utilizing the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store also has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with a subject matter expert.

Residents visiting Xfinity stores can also speak with sales consultants about the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with $30 per month toward their Internet or mobile bills including all Xfinity Internet plans, Xfinity Mobile and Internet Essentials.

The new Xfinity Store is the latest example of the companys continued investment made in Washington state. Comcast has invested $1B in technology and infrastructure in Washington during the last three years, including expansion and upgrades to its network. As a result, more than 2.8 Washington homes and businesses have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services, and 100 percent of those homes and businesses have access to speeds of 1.2 gigs or more from our network.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our 20 Xfinity retail locations and thousands of employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout the companys state footprint.

Store Information

The new Burlington Xfinity store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find the nearest Xfinity store or device support center in Washington state, visit www.xfinity.com/local/wa

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

07.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1459551

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459551  07.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

