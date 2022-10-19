EQS-News: Comcast Boosting Speeds for Millions of California Xfinity Internet Customers

EQS-News: Comcast California

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Millions of California Xfinity Internet Customers



19.10.2022 / 23:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Millions of Xfinity households in California will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The countrys largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.

The announcement comes on the heels of Comcasts launch of the nations largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025.

We continue to bring California customers the fastest speeds possible by proactively investing in our advanced, high-performance network, said Keith Turner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Xfinity. The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018. To keep up with todays constantly evolving technologies, modern homes require fast Internet, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, and a way to manage the household connectivity needs.

Faster Speeds Rolling Out in California

Beginning this week, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds*:

Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps

Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Comcast will also be doubling upload speeds nationally for all Internet Essentials Plus customers, from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mbps. Internet Essentials Plus includes a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month; and customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program can get this tier of service for free.

Benefits Beyond Speed Reliability and Security

The benefits of Xfinity go beyond faster speeds. Xfinitys comprehensive connectivity experience combines a powerful network built to deliver Internet in the home, reliably and securely, with cutting-edge hardware and software.

Reliable Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed.

Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed. Secure xFi Advanced Security included free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach devices and the household members who are using them. Xfinity has stopped billions of cyber security threats since introducing the service a few years ago.

A Network Built for the Future

Comcasts Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcasts existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers homes no digging up yards required. Faster speeds will be just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcasts continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G.

10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity. Recently, Comcast successfully tested the final component needed to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds powered by 10G and DOCSIS 4.0 technology throughout its entire network. In addition to fast speeds, 10G efforts will provide even greater network reliability, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and increased energy efficiency.

To learn more about Xfinitys Internet and connectivity solutions for customers, click here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Adriana Arvizo

+1 925-200-1919

Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com

News Source: News Direct