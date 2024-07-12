EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items



Attendance at the hybrid Annual General Meeting well above previous year

Clear approval of all agenda items Frankfurt, 12 July 2024 – The shareholders of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a clear majority at today's Annual General Meeting. In order to maximise attendance, the Annual General Meeting was held in a hybrid format for the first time. A total of 50.16 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented (previous year: 46%). This is the highest attendance since the company was founded in 2010.



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG: “I am delighted with the constructive dialogue with our shareholders and the trust they have placed in us. The last year was extremely challenging. Nevertheless, we managed to achieve or even exceed our targets. With the resolutions adopted today, we can build on the good business results of 2023 and lead clearvise into a successful future.”



At the Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board reported on business development in 2023 and provided an outlook for the current financial year. In a challenging environment, clearvise performed well and achieved or even exceeded its most recent forecast targets. For example, clearvise achieved consolidated sales of EUR 44.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 30.3 million. In order to optimise and diversify the portfolio, clearvise sold the Finnish wind parks and is investing more heavily in the clearPARTNERS co-development model with a focus on PV development in Italy and France. Of these, 36 MW are already under construction and 30 MW are currently under development. Recently, clearvise realised the ~43 MW Wolfsgarten solar park, which was connected to the grid in April, and invested in two further solar parks at an advanced stage of development via cooperations in Italy. The investment portfolio was thus expanded by 23% to 382 MW in the first half of 2024. clearvise is forecasting revenue for 2024 in the range of EUR 35.5 million to EUR 37.0 million. EBITDA adjusted for special effects is expected to be in the range of EUR 21.8 million to EUR 23.1 million due to the lower revenue resulting from the decline in electricity prices.



The proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to transfer the net retained profits for 2023 to new account was approved by a majority. The liquid funds are to be invested in the further optimisation of the portfolio, in particular to exercise pending acquisition options. Other items on the agenda included the resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the discharge of the Supervisory Board, the resolution on the election of the auditor and Group auditor and the election of a new Supervisory Board member. Gebhard Littich, Managing Director at EQT, an anchor investor in clearvise, will succeed Oliver Kirfel, who had announced his resignation in the run-up to the AGM.



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG: “Continuous investment in our portfolio is an important growth factor for us. I am pleased that, with the support of our shareholders, we can selectively invest the net profit in new projects to further strengthen our portfolio.”



The voting results for the agenda items are available here on the company website.



