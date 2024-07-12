Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
clearvise Aktie [Valor: 12458019 / ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4]
12.07.2024 19:32:48

EQS-News: clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items

clearvise
2.00 EUR -1.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items

12.07.2024 / 19:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG with successful Annual General Meeting: strong approval for all agenda items

  • Shareholders support the chosen strategic course
  • Attendance at the hybrid Annual General Meeting well above previous year
  • Clear approval of all agenda items

Frankfurt, 12 July 2024 – The shareholders of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a clear majority at today's Annual General Meeting. In order to maximise attendance, the Annual General Meeting was held in a hybrid format for the first time. A total of 50.16 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented (previous year: 46%). This is the highest attendance since the company was founded in 2010.

Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG: “I am delighted with the constructive dialogue with our shareholders and the trust they have placed in us. The last year was extremely challenging. Nevertheless, we managed to achieve or even exceed our targets. With the resolutions adopted today, we can build on the good business results of 2023 and lead clearvise into a successful future.”

At the Annual General Meeting, the Executive Board reported on business development in 2023 and provided an outlook for the current financial year. In a challenging environment, clearvise performed well and achieved or even exceeded its most recent forecast targets. For example, clearvise achieved consolidated sales of EUR 44.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 30.3 million. In order to optimise and diversify the portfolio, clearvise sold the Finnish wind parks and is investing more heavily in the clearPARTNERS co-development model with a focus on PV development in Italy and France. Of these, 36 MW are already under construction and 30 MW are currently under development. Recently, clearvise realised the ~43 MW Wolfsgarten solar park, which was connected to the grid in April, and invested in two further solar parks at an advanced stage of development via cooperations in Italy. The investment portfolio was thus expanded by 23% to 382 MW in the first half of 2024.  clearvise is forecasting revenue for 2024 in the range of EUR 35.5 million to EUR 37.0 million. EBITDA adjusted for special effects is expected to be in the range of EUR 21.8 million to EUR 23.1 million due to the lower revenue resulting from the decline in electricity prices.

The proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to transfer the net retained profits for 2023 to new account was approved by a majority. The liquid funds are to be invested in the further optimisation of the portfolio, in particular to exercise pending acquisition options. Other items on the agenda included the resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board and the discharge of the Supervisory Board, the resolution on the election of the auditor and Group auditor and the election of a new Supervisory Board member. Gebhard Littich, Managing Director at EQT, an anchor investor in clearvise, will succeed Oliver Kirfel, who had announced his resignation in the run-up to the AGM.

Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG: “Continuous investment in our portfolio is an important growth factor for us. I am pleased that, with the support of our shareholders, we can selectively invest the net profit in new projects to further strengthen our portfolio.”

The voting results for the agenda items are available here on the company website.

About clearvise
clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).

Contact

Company contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Andreas Riedel Jan Hutterer
Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-mail: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com E-mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

12.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1945649

 
End of News EQS News Service

1945649  12.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945649&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

