EQS-News: clearvise AG shows stable operating performance in the first nine months of 2024 and confirms full-year outlook

clearvise AG shows stable operating performance in the first nine months of 2024 and confirms full-year outlook



Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 18.5 million

Total production amounted to 351.2 GWh

Forecast for financial year 2024 confirmed Frankfurt, 5 November 2024 – clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent power producer for renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants today published its preliminary figures for the first nine months. In a persistently difficult market environment, clearvise performed robustly. Sales and earnings were in line with expectations.



Manuel Sieth, CFO of clearvise AG, comments: “The general conditions for renewable energies were extremely challenging. Nevertheless, we have succeeded in tapping growth potential and strategically strengthening our portfolio. With the expansion of our capacities, in particular through our market entry in Italy and the expansion of our photovoltaic projects in France, we can look back on eventful and successful months. Based on these successes and the stable development of our portfolio, we are sticking to our annual forecast for 2024 and are looking to the coming months with confidence.”



In the first nine months, sales revenue totalled EUR 27.5 million, which corresponds to a year-on-year decline of 18.6% (9M 2023: EUR 33.7 million). The main reasons for the decline in revenue are the sale of the Finnish wind farms and the biogas plant, slightly lower production volumes in France and lower market values in Germany. At the same time, increased production in Ireland combined with higher tariffs due to Inflation led to a significant increase in revenue. The contribution to total revenue from PV parks rose to 26.6% (9M 2023: 24.9%).



At EUR 18.5 million, EBITDA adjusted for operating effects was around 21.5% below the previous year's level (9M 2023: EUR 23.6 million) and reflects the decline in sales. At the same time, operating cash flow increased to EUR 12.7 million (9M 2023: EUR 9.8 million). In addition, the equity ratio of 42% provides a solid basis for investments. At 351.2 GWh, production was around 13.9% below the previous year's figure (9M 2023: 407.8 GWh), which is mainly due to the sale of the Finnish wind farms in October 2023. The PV systems recorded an increase in production of around 17.5% compared to the previous year.



clearvise confirms the outlook for the current financial year. Under normal weather conditions, electricity production from the existing portfolio is expected to remain at 440 to 460 GWh. The forecast assumes an unchanged portfolio. The volatility of electricity prices remains high, which is why it is difficult to make a reliable price forecast. clearvise is therefore forecasting sales in a range of EUR 35.5 to 37.0 million on the basis of secured prices through PPAs (Purchase Power Agreement) or the respective tariffs less expenses for electricity marketing. Group EBITDA adjusted for special effects is expected to be in the range of EUR 21.8 million to EUR 23.1 million.

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.

Based on a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders with the individual clearSWITCH, clearPARTNERS and clearVALUE models. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA (www.clearvise.com).



Contact Company contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail: ir@clearvise.com E-Mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

