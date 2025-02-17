EQS-News: Circus SE: Former McKinsey Director Hajo Riesenbeck joins Board of Advisors

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Circus SE: Former McKinsey Director Hajo Riesenbeck joins Board of Advisors



17.02.2025

Munich, February 17, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, is thrilled to announce that Hajo Riesenbeck is joining its Board of Advisors among leading industry experts in the field of AI, robotics and global growth.

The food service industry is at a tipping point, grappling with over $470 billion in annual food waste and chronic labor shortages. Circus is pioneering a bold transformation with fully autonomous cooking systems powered by embodied AI - ensuring a future where high-quality, nutritious meals are produced with unparalleled efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility.

Hajo Riesenbeck is a visionary leader with a distinguished career in global strategy, business transformation, and consumer innovation. During his 30-year tenure at McKinsey & Company, he established McKinsey's Marketing & Sales Practice in Europe, driving its significant growth and shaping its strategic impact across industries. He later took on global leadership roles, spearheading McKinsey’s external and internal communications while advising some of the world’s most influential brands. His deep expertise in scaling businesses and optimizing market strategies will be instrumental in accelerating Circus' global expansion.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Riesenbeck has been a passionate advocate for sustainability and social responsibility. As a long-time supporter and Board of Trustees member of Welthungerhilfe, one of the world’s leading hunger relief organizations, he has been deeply committed to ensuring balanced nutrition is accessible to all. His work in addressing global food insecurity aligns perfectly with Circus' mission to use AI and robotics to minimize food waste and increase efficiency in food production worldwide.

"As a Board of Trustees member of Welthungerhilfe, I have seen firsthand the challenges of food accessibility on a global scale," said Hajo Riesenbeck. "The intersection of robotics, AI, and food service presents a transformative opportunity to tackle these issues. Circus is pioneering solutions that make nutritious, high-quality meals more accessible while reducing waste. I am excited to support their mission and contribute to shaping the future of food."

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus, expressed his enthusiasm for Hajo’s appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Hajo to our growing Board of Strategic Advisors. His unparalleled experience in scaling businesses and his deep commitment to sustainable food solutions will be invaluable as we expand globally. With his guidance, we are not just building a company - we are redefining an industry and creating a future where AI-powered food production is the global standard."

Hajo Riesenbeck’s appointment reinforces Circus SE’s dedication to assembling world-class advisors who bring visionary leadership and transformative expertise. As the company scales its operations and prepares for its international rollout, his strategic insights will play a critical role in shaping Circus’ future and ensuring its continued leadership in AI-powered food robotics.



About Hajo Riesenbeck

Hajo Riesenbeck is a seasoned business consultant and the Managing Director of Riesenbeck-Investment & Consulting GmbH, a firm he founded in 2009 to support small and midsized companies with his extensive consulting expertise.

His professional journey began at Unilever, where he worked as a Product Manager in the detergents sector. In 1979, he joined McKinsey & Company, focusing on the consumer goods, retail, and media sectors. From 1986 to 1993, he led these sectors in Germany. Concurrently, he established McKinsey's Marketing & Sales Practice in Europe, contributing to its significant growth. He also co-authored the bestseller "Power Brands (Marketing made to measure)", which features many of the concepts developed during this time. From 2003 until 2009, he was responsible for McKinsey's global external and internal communications.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Riesenbeck is committed to philanthropic activities. He serves on the Board of Trustees of Welthungerhilfe (International Hunger Relief), contributing his expertise to combat global hunger.

Throughout his career, Hajo Riesenbeck has demonstrated a profound commitment to business excellence and social responsibility, leveraging his extensive experience to drive growth and positive change across various sectors.



About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and AI-Software, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Physical AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.



Contact:

Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg

press@circus-group.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Maximilian Hartweg

VP Corporate Strategy & Affairs

ir@circus-group.com