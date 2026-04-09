EQS-News: Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank

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Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank



09.04.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank



Munich, 9April 2026 - Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) announces the successful win of the procurement tender for the deployment of the first fully autonomous AI-powered sustainment robot to the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Vilnius, Lithuania. Circus was selected as the winning bidder in a competitive public procurement process.

Under the contract, Circus AI robotic technology will be integrated into existing barracks infrastructure and evaluated within military operational and training environments following delivery. This will enable operational evaluation under real-world conditions, including multinational exercises and sustained readiness scenarios.

Lithuania plays a key role in Europe’s deterrence architecture, bordering Belarus and located near Kaliningrad. The Lithuanian Armed Forces operate within a national defence structure of approximately 25,000 active personnel, complemented by a growing multinational NATO presence. Vilnius serves as a central military hub on NATO’s eastern flank and represents a high-readiness operational setting within the Alliance’s location network.

With this contract, Circus further expands its role in defence ground infrastructure through autonomous troop supply systems beyond contracts with the Ukrainian and German armed forces. The integration in Vilnius will already start this year.



About Circus SE

Circus (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Powered by proprietary AI robotics, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply - on a mission to fuel humanity.



Investor Contact:

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE



Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com



Media Enquiries:

Email: press@circus-group.com