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Circus Aktie 131725919 / DE000A2YN355

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09.04.2026 09:15:03

EQS-News: Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank

Circus
7.91 EUR 6.03%
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EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank

09.04.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Awarded Public Procurement Contract by Lithuanian Armed Forces on NATO Eastern Flank

Munich, 9April 2026 - Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1) announces the successful win of the procurement tender for the deployment of the first fully autonomous AI-powered sustainment robot to the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Vilnius, Lithuania. Circus was selected as the winning bidder in a competitive public procurement process.

Under the contract, Circus AI robotic technology will be integrated into existing barracks infrastructure and evaluated within military operational and training environments following delivery. This will enable operational evaluation under real-world conditions, including multinational exercises and sustained readiness scenarios.

Lithuania plays a key role in Europe’s deterrence architecture, bordering Belarus and located near Kaliningrad. The Lithuanian Armed Forces operate within a national defence structure of approximately 25,000 active personnel, complemented by a growing multinational NATO presence. Vilnius serves as a central military hub on NATO’s eastern flank and represents a high-readiness operational setting within the Alliance’s location network.

With this contract, Circus further expands its role in defence ground infrastructure through autonomous troop supply systems beyond contracts with the Ukrainian and German armed forces. The integration in Vilnius will already start this year.

About Circus SE
Circus (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous sustainment systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Powered by proprietary AI robotics, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply - on a mission to fuel humanity.

Investor Contact:
Elena Coles
Head of Investor Relations 
Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com 
Website: www.circus-group.com 

Media Enquiries: 
Email: press@circus-group.com


09.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
St. Martin-Strasse 112
81669 München
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2305476

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305476  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

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