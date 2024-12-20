Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Circus Aktie [Valor: 131725919 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355]
20.12.2024 10:10:11

EQS-News: Circus Automates Employee Catering for STRABAG Real Estate with AI and Robotics

Circus
28.00 EUR 4.48%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Circus Automates Employee Catering for STRABAG Real Estate with AI and Robotics

20.12.2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Circus Automates Employee Catering for STRABAG Real Estate with AI and Robotics

  • STRABAG Real Estate GmbH, a subsidiary of STRABAG SE, is one of Europe’s leading technology groups in construction services, with over 86,000 employees.
  • The new client, STRABAG Real Estate GmbH, plans to implement the Circus CA-1 cooking robot in 2025 starting at its Munich site to cater to employees.
  • The CA-1, powered by AI, is planned to be integrated into the organization for broader use cases and deeper operational support over time.

Hamburg, December 20, 2024 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a leading technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and robotics for autonomous food-service solutions, has partnered with STRABAG Real Estate GmbH to deploy Circus autonomous CA-1 cooking robot and connected AI software for employee catering at sites without canteen infrastructure.

Equipped with CircusAI, the company’s proprietary AI platform, alongside cutting-edge automation and machine learning technologies, the CA-1 can prepare an almost unlimited variety of fresh meals. Initially, the goal is to improve catering services for employees at the Munich site, standardize its application in STRABAG’s real estate projects, and ultimately extend its use to catering for construction workers at large-scale project sites in an efficient and sustainable way. With its compact design of less than 8 m² and integrated AI, the CA-1 sets new standards for automated food services.

“With the CA-1, we are leveraging AI and robotics to fundamentally enhance the catering experience for employees and construction workers,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE. “Good-quality daily catering is essential in this industry. Together with STRABAG Real Estate, we are addressing the challenge of limited on-site canteen infrastructure, significantly improving the available options. Securing this partnership is a first step toward autonomous employee catering solutions for workers in the construction industry.”

Kersten Waltz, Head of STRABAG Real Estate Bavaria, commented: “With the CA-1, we are elevating the quality and variety of catering for our employees, starting at our Munich corporate site and, in the future, the potential to scale on to our construction sites. The minimal construction effort required for the robot also presents an opportunity to retrofit community spaces in existing buildings with this resource-efficient and autonomous gastronomic concept.”

Circus identifies significant market potential in regions such as Asia and the Middle East, known for rapid growth and numerous large-scale construction projects. The CA-1’s combination of autonomous AI technology and robust hardware makes it one of the most innovative solutions for the global construction sector. Within the first few months of commercialization, starting in Q2 this year, Circus has already secured over 8,600 pre-orders across various industries, representing an annual revenue potential of €1.1 billion from recurring AI software fees and €1.7 billion from robotic sales.

This technological innovation reinforces Circus’s leadership in AI-driven automation while advancing the global transformation of construction site catering.

 

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics, transforming the €2.6 trillion food service sector with autonomous systems. Through its proprietary AI platform CircusAI and the world’s first commercially viable AI-powered robot for the food service sector, CA-1, Circus is addressing critical labor shortages and setting new industry standards.

 

About STRABAG Real Estate GmbH

For over 60 years, STRABAG Real Estate (SRE) has been planning, constructing, leasing, and selling real estate, also acting as a service provider when needed. Its projects are designed to meet the needs of the people working, living, staying, or shopping in STRABAG Real Estate’s buildings. To ensure close customer relationships, regional teams manage clients from 18 locations in eight European countries. With over 650 projects and approximately 240 employees, STRABAG Real Estate is among Europe’s largest real estate developers, responsible for projects across Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe.

The parent company, STRABAG SE, is a European technology group for construction services and a leader in innovation and financial strength, employing approximately 86,000 people worldwide.

 

Kontakt:

Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
press@circus-group.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


20.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 2055823

 
End of News EQS News Service

2055823  20.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055823&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten