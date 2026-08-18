EQS-News: Christoph Burkhard will become the new Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG on October 1, 2026

EQS-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Christoph Burkhard will become the new Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG on October 1, 2026



18.08.2026 / 08:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) has appointed Christoph Burkhard (62) as a full member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, effective October 1, 2026. With this change at the helm of the finance division, Volker Herdin will enter well-deserved retirement on September 30, 2026. Until his departure, Volker Herdin will oversee the handover to Christoph Burkhard and ensure a smooth transition. In his role as CFO, Christoph Burkhard will be responsible for the departments of Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, M&A, Accounting, Legal, Tax, and Information Security.

“In Mr. Burkhard, we have gained a CFO with extensive international experience who possesses excellent expertise in the areas of finance and investor relations,” says Dr. Martin Sonnenschein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. “In addition, Mr. Burkhard has already demonstrated his ability to generate successful and sustainable cash flow at two publicly traded international engineering companies. This is also a very important topic for HEIDELBERG,” Dr. Sonnenschein continued.

Burkhard is currently CFO of construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson. He stepped down from this position on August 31, 2026. Prior to that, he served as CFO at Hamburg-based wind turbine manufacturer Nordex. Burkhard was born in 1964 and earned his Diplom-Kaufmann degree in business administration from the University of Tübingen. He subsequently earned a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics. Burkhard began his career as an analyst for the European Commission in Luxembourg before moving to BHF Bank in Frankfurt. In 1998, Burkhard joined Siemens Financial Services in Munich, where he spent six years in the finance division structuring and negotiating project and export financing for Siemens’ operating units. This was followed by additional business leadership positions within the Siemens Group.

“With Mr. Burkhard, we are gaining a CFO who will sustainably strengthen our company on its path to becoming an integrated technology group. In addition, the focus will be on expanding the financial strength of HEIDELBERG and positioning the company appropriately in the capital market,” says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG.

“I am very much looking forward to actively shaping and driving the future development of this long-established and renowned technology company together with the Executive Board team,” comments Christoph Burkhard.

About HEIDELBERG:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control systems, automation technology, robotics, and the growing green technologies sector. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth.

Images and further information about the company are available on the Investor Relations and Press portal of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

For more information:

Corporate Communications

Thomas Fichtl

Phone: +49 6222 82-67123

Email: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations

Marc Schellenberger

Phone: +49 6222 82-6120

Email: marc.schellenberger@heidelberg.com



Important Note:

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the overall economic situation, in exchange and interest rates, and within the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability for future developments and results deviating from the assumptions and estimates made in this press release.