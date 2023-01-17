SMI 11'392 -0.4%  SPI 14'616 -0.4%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'106 -0.2%  Euro 0.9973 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'144 -0.3%  Gold 1'906 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19'494 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9218 -0.4%  Öl 85.1 1.2% 
Christoph Tonini wird neuer CEO der SMG Swiss Marketplace Group - Ausscheiden aus Verwaltungsrat der TX Group - TX-Aktie etwas tiefer
Orsacom Development-Aktie tiefer: 2022 verzeichnet Orascom-Tochter Andermatt Swiss Alps rekordhohe Immobilienverkäufe
NASDAQ-Titel Apple-Aktie: Preiserhöhung für Batterieaustausch bei Apple-Geräten
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Konjunkturlage in Deutschland hellt sich auf: ZEW-Index steigt im Januar sprunghaft an
CHERRY Aktie [Valor: 112129002 / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9]
17.01.2023 12:22:36

EQS-News: Cherry SE successfully completes acquisition of Swedish e-sports equipment specialist Xtrfy Gaming AB

CHERRY
7.79 EUR 0.00%
EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Cherry SE successfully completes acquisition of Swedish e-sports equipment specialist Xtrfy Gaming AB

17.01.2023 / 12:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry SE successfully completes acquisition of Swedish e-sports equipment specialist Xtrfy Gaming AB

Strengthening of the GAMING business area and expansion of market presence in Europe (focus on Nordic countries)
Expansion of the global network in the e-sports scene
Enterprise value corresponds to around EUR 7 million

 

Munich, January 17, 2023 Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] has successfully completed the acquisition of the entire business shares in Xtrfy Gaming AB, Landskrona (Sweden), as well as in Built on Experience AB, Landskrona (Sweden), (together "Xtrfy").

"Together with the Xtrfy team we increase our presence in the important e-sports market," commented Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE. " The networking of Xtrfy in the global e-Sports scene offers us a substantial opportunity for further strategic growth in the GAMING business area. To this end, we are working on a joint product roadmap and the synchronization of marketing and sales plans. The goal is to provide relevant support to the gamer community through a range of innovative and performance-enhancing devices. The Xtrfy team is a valuable addition to our global Cherry family."

"The timing for the acquisition is ideal from our point of view," added Joakim Jansson, managing director and co-founder of Xtrfy. " With the launch of new products this year and a greater international market presence in the future, we can further accelerate our growth momentum in the premium segment for gaming devices and offer even greater added value to the e-sports scene."

Xtrfy was founded in 2013 in Landskrona, Sweden, by CEO Joakim Jansson and CTO Erik Jensen, with around 12 employees and revenues of around EUR 7 million in Financial Year 2022. Products are developed in close collaboration with leading international professional gamers by Xtrfy at its Landskrona facility; its current product portfolio focuses mainly on mice and keyboards as well as other peripherals such as specialty mouse pads and headsets. Xtrfy holds a number of patents and trademarks in its core markets.

The purchase price amounted to approximately EUR 5 million and was paid for in approximately one third with treasury shares of Cherry SE.

More information on Xtrfy is available online at: https://xtrfy.com/.

 

 

 

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de


17.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +4996432061100
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1536995

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536995  17.01.2023 CET/CEST

