EQS-News: Cherry SE resolves substantial realignment of keyboard switch business to strengthen international competitiveness and increase profitability in Components business unit

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'580 -0.1%  SPI 13'895 0.0%  Dow 34'126 0.9%  DAX 15'189 0.3%  Euro 0.9638 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'175 0.1%  Gold 1'995 0.5%  Bitcoin 31'035 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8982 -0.9%  Öl 85.3 -1.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swisscom874251Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Fans warten gespannt auf Cybertruck: Das verrät der VIN-Decoder über Teslas Elektro-Pickup
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach starkem ersten Halbjahr 2023: Norwegischer Staatsfonds erleidet im dritten Quartal Milliardenverlust
Suche...
0% Kommission

CHERRY Aktie [Valor: 112129002 / ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.11.2023 19:23:11

EQS-News: Cherry SE resolves substantial realignment of keyboard switch business to strengthen international competitiveness and increase profitability in Components business unit

finanzen.net zero CHERRY-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CHERRY
2.63 EUR -7.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CHERRY SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry SE resolves substantial realignment of keyboard switch business to strengthen international competitiveness and increase profitability in Components business unit

03.11.2023 / 19:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry SE resolves substantial realignment of keyboard switch business to strengthen international competitiveness and increase profitability in Components business unit

Comprehensive package of measures adopted for substantial repositioning in the keyboard switch business
Relocation of production of MX2 switches for use in Cherry Partner products in the international market to an external production partner in China
Expansion of the company's own sites in Auerbach and Zhuhai into global innovation centers and establishment of engineering competence for innovative gaming products in China with local development teams and start-ups
Reduction in the number of Group companies and creation of global structures as part of ongoing operational excellence
Socially responsible reduction of jobs from currently 460 full-time equivalents to approximately 355 effective March 30, 2024
Increasing international competitiveness in all business units across the entire product portfolio and unlocking annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million.

 

Munich, November 3, 2023 – The Management Board of Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] has today resolved on a package of measures embedded in the ongoing Operational Excellence for the substantial repositioning of the Components business unit and is unlocking an annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million by optimizing the entire value chain.

“Cherry needs a consistent repositioning in the switch business. We are strengthening innovation, market-driven pricing, competitiveness, profitability and the (OEM) sales approach. With these consistent measures, we will regain our relevance in the switch business. The Auerbach and Zhuhai sites are being developed into global innovation centers for our keyboard switches, among other things. As part of our measures, we are at the same time bringing our global organizational structure into the right shape and size,” commented Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE.

“With the implementation of the measures, we are opening up an annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million," adds Dr. Mathias Dähn, CFO of Cherry SE. "Of the expected total expense of around EUR 20 million, around EUR 14 million relates to effects affecting EBITDA, of which around EUR 11 million will be cash effective. The remaining EUR 6 million relate to non-cash impairment losses.”

"These measures will link the three locations Auerbach in der Oberpfalz (Germany), Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) closely and efficiently," adds Dr. Udo Streller, COO of Cherry SE. "The new collaboration partner in China will be responsible for the production of MX2 switches, which are sold in Cherry partner products in the international market."

In fiscal year 2022 and from January to September 2023, the switch business declined by 62.5% and 48%, respectively. Despite targeted countermeasures as part of Group-wide operational excellence, the Management Board expects a significant unplanned EBITDA charge in the 2023 fiscal year.

The reasons for this development are too low sales volumes with too low unit margins in the switch business, and the fixed costs are too high as a result of significant capacity underutilization. The Management Board currently estimates the resulting burden on earnings for the Cherry Group for the fiscal year 2023 at around EUR 10 million (adjusted EBITDA).

With ULP and MX2, we are meeting the expectations of our global OEM customers in terms of innovation, pricing and volume. We will realize additional sales potential via switch variants localized in China, while significantly reducing manufacturing costs. To secure the improvement potential, we are reducing fixed costs in the global Cherry organization. With the implementation of the measures, we will tap annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million.

The company's own sites in Auerbach in der Oberpfalz (Germany), Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) are closely interlinked in the operational performance areas of development, production and logistics and adapted to customer requirements.

Auerbach location:

  • Development and production of MX2 switches for use in own products in the international market.
  • Development and production of ULP switches for the international market
  • Innovation developments for the ULP and MX product lines.

Location Zhuhai:

  • Production of office and gaming hardware for the international market
  • Development and production of office and gaming hardware especially for the Chinese and other Asian markets
  • Control and quality assurance of the production of MX2 switches for use in Cherry partner products in the international market in cooperation with a new external production partner
  • Focus on product innovation and building engineering competence for innovative gaming products in China with local development teams and start-ups in China.

Collaboration partner in China

  • Production of MX2 switches for use in CHERRY partner products in the international market.

In order to implement the measures, total expenses of around EUR 20 million are expected in the fiscal year 2023. The amount mainly comprises the socially responsible reduction of jobs and external costs totaling around EUR 11 million (cash-effective in the fiscal year 2024) as well as impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and inventories of around EUR 9 million (non-cash).

Based on the current planning status, the expected total expense of EUR 20 million has an EBITDA impact of a partial amount of EUR 14 million. This partial amount will be adjusted as a non-recurring non-operating special item and therefore has no impact on the Company's current forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2023 of around 10%.

 

 

 

 

-------------------------------

More information on Cherry SE is available on the Cherry website at https://ir.cherry.de.

 

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, e-sports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs approximately 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de

 


03.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1765199

 
End of News EQS News Service

1765199  03.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1765199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CHERRY

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Infineon, Nvidia
09:20 Marktüberblick: Fallende Renditen treiben Aktienmärkte an
08:41 SMI setzt Erholung fort
08:00 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
07:21 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Am Volumenmaximum
02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.60
Short 11'217.25 13.92 9VSSMU
Short 11'635.32 8.96 GNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'579.67 03.11.2023 17:31:28
Long 10'142.90 19.77 3SSMZU
Long 9'917.89 13.92 SYSSMU
Long 9'492.38 8.89 CWSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHERRY 2.63 -7.88% CHERRY

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Nestlé, dormakaba & Co.: Darum trennen sich so viele Schweizer Unternehmen von ihren Mitarbeitern
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Swiss Re-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn dank steigender Kapitalerträge
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit