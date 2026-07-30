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Cherry Aktie 158235980 / DE000A41YFJ9

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30.07.2026 08:30:04

EQS-News: CHERRY SE publishes preliminary results for the first half of 2026 – Further improvement in operating profitability

Cherry
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EQS-News: Cherry SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
CHERRY SE publishes preliminary results for the first half of 2026 – Further improvement in operating profitability

30.07.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CHERRY SE publishes preliminary results for the first half of 2026 – Further improvement in operating profitability

Munich, July 30, 2026 – CHERRY SE today announced its preliminary and unaudited results for the first half of 2026. In the first half of 2026, the Group generated preliminary revenue of EUR 40.0 million (H1 2025: EUR 45.5 million excluding revenue from the Active Key hygiene peripherals business divested in May 2025; reported: EUR 46.0 million). On a like-for-like basis (adjusted for prior-year special effects), Group revenue increased by around 3% (H1 2025 like-for-like: EUR 39.0 million). Despite the challenging market environment, CHERRY SE improved operating profitability at Group level: Adjusted Group EBITDA improved to EUR -4.0 million (H1 2025: EUR -10.2 million excluding proceeds from the sale of the Active Key hygiene peripherals business; reported: EUR -2.3 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of -10.0% (H1 2025: -22.4%).

Given the advanced stage of the M&A process for the Digital Health & Solutions (DH&S) segment, this business will be presented as a discontinued operation (DiscOps) in the half-year financial statements. To provide transparency on the financial performance, CHERRY presents the Group's key figures, including the reconciliation to DiscOps, below:

(EUR million) H1 2025 H1 2026
Sales 38.94 31.12
Gross Profit I Margin 37% 43%
OPEX -20.97 -17.31
EBIT -15.27 -9.12
EBITDA -11.30 -8.37
Adj.EBITDA -10.30 -6.51
     
EBIT from DH&S -3.70 2.26
EBITDA from DH&S 0.01 2.26
Adj.EBITDA from DH&S 0.13 2.49
     
Total EBIT -18.97 -6.86
Total EBITDA -11.29 -6.11
Total Adj. EBITDA -10.17 -4.02
     
Working Capital 45.14 25.29
Cash 7.86 4.34

The improvement in the Group's overall performance was primarily driven by margin expansion across all segments and strict cost control. Savings in operating expenses (OPEX) and lower cost of sales amounted to approximately EUR 10.0 million in total. Operating expenses in continuing operations declined to EUR -17.3 million (H1 2025: EUR -20.9 million). Adjusted EBIT improved to EUR -5.8 million (H1 2025: EUR -17.9 million) due to disciplined cost management, an improved gross margin and lower depreciation and amortization.

At the same time, continued net working capital management resulted in a reduction in capital employed to EUR 25.2 million (June 30, 2025: EUR 45.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 4.3 million as of June 30, 2026 (June 30, 2025: EUR 7.9 million) and will be further strengthened in the second half of the year by gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10.1 million from the rights issue completed in July.

With the Project Blossom transformation program and the ongoing sale process for DH&S, the Management Board has laid the foundations for returning the peripherals-focused core business to operating profitability from 2027 (peripherals break-even at revenue of approximately EUR 85 million and a gross margin of approximately 44%).
 

Segment overview

(EUR million)   DH&S   GOP   Components
    H1 2025 H1 2026   H1 2025 H1 2026   H1 2025 H1 2026
                   
Sales   6.525 8.876   36.485 29.629   4.313 2.150
GM1   58.3% 59.8%   34.8% 40.9%   49.7% 65.3%
GM2   42.5% 49.1%   24.6% 28.3%   -52.3% 1.2%
OPEX   -6.435 -2.102   -6.793 -5.470   -2.566 -0,372
Adj EBITDA   0.130 2.488   3.173 4.754   -3.210 -0.730


Digital Health & Solutions

The DH&S segment recorded revenue growth of around 37% to EUR 8.9 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025 like-for-like: EUR 6.3 million; reported: EUR 6.5 million), driven by the connection of care facilities to Germany's telematics infrastructure and the replacement of legacy e-health devices (Q1 revenue: EUR 5.2 million; Q2: EUR 3.7 million). Cost management resulted in lower OPEX and a higher contribution margin (GM2), leading to an improvement in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 2.5 million (H1 2025 adjusted EBITDA: EUR 0.130 million). The M&A process for the divestment of the segment continues to advance, with the aim of reducing liabilities and releasing funds for the core business.

Gaming & Office Peripherals

Revenue in the Gaming & Office Peripherals segment amounted to EUR 29.6 million (H1 2025 reported: EUR 36.5 million). On a like-for-like basis – adjusted for the one-time Argand inventory purchase of EUR 6.0 million in the first half of 2025 and foreign exchange effects of EUR 0.5 million – the core business proved resilient despite a difficult market environment, with revenue declining by only 3% (H1 2025 like-for-like: EUR 30.6 million). CHERRY deliberately refrained from heavily discounted sales promotions to preserve the quality of its margins. The gross margin increased to 40.9% (H1 2025: 34.8%). Through cost control and a reduced sales cost base, the segment generated positive adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4.8 million (H1 2025: EUR 3.2 million). 

Components

The Components segment recorded a volume-related decline in revenue to EUR 2.2 million (H1 2025 like-for-like: EUR 4.3 million; reported: EUR 4.3 million). CHERRY manages this segment with a focus on margin quality rather than volume. The optimized product mix increased the gross margin to 65.3% (H1 2025: 49.7%), while adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR -0.7 million (H1 2025: EUR -3.2 million).

Rogier Volmer, CEO of CHERRY SE: “With the Blossom transformation project and the successful rights issue in July, we reached key milestones in the first half of the year. Our strict cost discipline is having a clear impact on operating performance. At the same time, our cost base must be sustainable even at lower revenue levels, and we will continue to work consistently toward this goal in the second half of the year. In addition, we are maintaining a clear focus on cash generation and improving working capital.”

All figures for the first half of 2026 are preliminary and unaudited, as the audit of the 2025 consolidated and separate financial statements has not yet been completed. The 2026 half-year report can therefore not be published on August 13, 2026 as scheduled. The new publication date will be announced without undue delay once it has been determined.


About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/
 

Contact

CHERRY SE
Viona Brandt
Investor Relations
A: Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace, 80331 Munich, Germany
T: +49 (0) 9643 2061 898
E: ir@CHERRY.de

 


30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +4996432061848
ISIN: DE000A41YFJ9
WKN: A41YFJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 984500DF98AA2E011444
EQS News ID: 2373902

 
End of News EQS News Service

2373902  30.07.2026 CET/CEST

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