EQS-News: Cherry AG completes change of legal form to SE

CHERRY
EQS-News: CHERRY AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cherry AG completes change of legal form to SE

13.12.2022 / 13:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cherry AG completes change of legal form to SE

Implementation of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of June 8, 2022
Dualistic management system of Management Board and Supervisory Board retained

 

Munich, December 13, 2022 Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] today completed its form-changing conversion into a Societas Europaea (SE) with entry in the company's commercial register.

Pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the SE Articles of Association, Cherry SE has a dualistic management system consisting of a management body (Management Board) and a supervisory body (Supervisory Board). Therefore, pursuant to Section 6 (2) of the SE Articles of Association, the corporate bodies of Cherry SE are the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and the General Meeting, as previously in Cherry AG.

"The form-changing conversion into the legal form of an SE is intended to express the importance of the company's European and global business activities and to strengthen its positioning as an international and European company," comments Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry SE.

"We are pleased with this further step in our corporate development, which is in line with our increasing brand strength in Europe," added Rolf Unterberger, Chairman of the Management Board of Cherry SE.

All shareholders of Cherry AG will hold the same number of shares in Cherry SE as they held in Cherry AG prior to the change of the legal form. The number of no-par value shares issued remains unchanged. Trading will continue seamlessly. The conversion in the shareholders' securities accounts will take place automatically and is free of commission and expenses for the shareholders. The previous ISIN DE000A3CRRN9, WKN A3CRRN and the ticker symbol C3RY will remain unchanged.

 

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

Contact:

Dr. Kai Holtmann

Investor Relations

Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany

Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany

T +49 (0)175-1971503

F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900

E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de


13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +4996432061100
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9
WKN: A3CRRN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1511877

 
End of News EQS News Service

1511877  13.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511877&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

