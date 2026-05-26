EQS-News: Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG



26.05.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST

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Changes on the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd AG, will step down from the company’s Executive Board by mutually amicable agreement on June 30, 2026. He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period to ensure a successful and seamless transition.

Dr. Rothkopf was appointed to the Group Executive Board on May 1, 2019, and, as COO, assumed operational responsibility for the shipping company’s global shipping business on July 1, 2019. The Supervisory Board will determine his successor at a later date.

“Over the past seven years, Dr. Rothkopf has shown great enthusiasm and commitment, such as in helping to modernize and gradually decarbonize Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet. It is also thanks to him that Hapag-Lloyd now has a modern fleet of around 300 ships with a capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU. He played a key role in the company’s strategic realignment and in the sustained improvement of its operational performance. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Rothkopf for his dedication and for a collaboration marked by a high degree of trust, and it wishes him all the best for his professional and personal future,” said Karl Gernandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 302 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 15,200 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 133 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 24 marine terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 4,400 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Press contacts

Nils.Haupt@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2263

Tim.Seifert@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-2291

Alexander.Drews@hlag.com / +49 40 3001-3705