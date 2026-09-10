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Tradegate Aktie 2722194 / DE0005216907

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10.09.2026 16:10:23

EQS-News: Change in the Management Board

Tradegate
83.00 EUR 0.00%
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EQS-News: Tradegate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Management Board

10.09.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 September 2026


Change in the Management Board

Our long-standing member of the Management Board, Mr Thorsten Commichau, has, for personal reasons, expressed a wish to terminate his Management Board contract early and has entered into a termination agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect from 1 October 2026. Mr Commichau has held various positions within the company for 26 years and was appointed to the Management Board on 1 January 2006.

Since 2000, Mr Commichau has played a key role in the establishment and further development of what is now the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange. The company owes him a debt of immense gratitude.

Also, with effect from 1 October 2026, Mr Andreas Adam will join the Tradegate AG team as General Authorised Representative and Chief Technology Officer. Mr Adam has many years’ professional experience as a CIO or CTO in sectors relevant to Tradegate AG and most recently served as CIO for SCHUFA Holding AG for five years.

 

 

 

About Tradegate AG

Tradegate AG is a CRR credit institution based in Berlin. Its main area of business is acting as a Market Specialist for over fourteen thousand types of securities (shares, ETPs and derivatives) on the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, which specialises in the needs of private investors, as well as on other stock exchanges in Europe. With the tradegate.direct app, Tradegate AG enables private investors to trade directly and free of charge on the Tradegate BSX. In addition, it issues structured products and operates exclusive private banking under the Berliner Effektenbank brand.

 

 

Contact: Investor and Public Relations

Catherine Hughes

Telephone: (030) 89 606 -145

Email: chughes@tradegate.de


10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Tradegate AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89 606 144
Fax: +49 (0)30 89 606 134
E-mail: htimm@tradegate.de
Internet: www.tradegate.ag
ISIN: DE0005216907
WKN: 521690
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007BIE0JSIBS4K52
EQS News ID: 2397554

 
End of News EQS News Service

2397554  10.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

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