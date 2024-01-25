EQS-News: CGrowth Capital Inc. Provides Update on Lithium Mining Project

EQS-News: CGrowth Capital Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

CGrowth Capital Inc. Provides Update on Lithium Mining Project



25.01.2024 / 16:37 CET/CEST

NEW YORK, NY - (NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Sports Technology and Mining. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.

CGRA is excited to share the latest progress from Metminec (Pty) Ltd, the primary geological consultant responsible for advancing the company towards proven reserve status. Metminec is currently focused on completing the initial resource estimate and initiating drilling and other vital programs, pivotal steps towards the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) scheduled for Q2 2024.

Metminec's teams on the ground have made significant strides in the project. To date, 24 out of the 30 planned surface samples have been collected and forwarded to the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania, for analysis. The results, which are expected in the coming week, are anticipated to confirm lithium occurrence in these samples. The current developments are encouraging, with magnetic surveys uncovering potential pegmatite formations and geophysical data exhibiting characteristics indicative of lithium and rare earth-bearing rock.

CGRA’s optimism regarding the project's potential continues to grow as we eagerly anticipate the upcoming results from the 24 samples currently undergoing laboratory analysis. The company is extremely optimistic that these initial results will lead to a discovery announcement of significant importance, potentially marking a major milestone in the project's journey.

CGRA stands at an incredibly promising juncture while awaiting what the company believes will be significantly positive results in the coming week. CGRA wishes to extend thanks to its many loyal shareholders whose support has been instrumental in bringing the company to this exciting point in the project, with the best yet to come.

For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:

Website: https://cgrowthcapital.com

Twitter: @CGRAOTC

Contact: info@cgrowthcapital.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Twitter: @CGRAOTC

