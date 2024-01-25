EQS-News: CGrowth Capital Inc. Provides Update on Lithium Mining Project

|
NEW YORK, NY - (NewMediaWire) - January 25, 2024 - CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and currently consists of two divisions including Sports Technology and Mining. The company is focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.
CGRA is excited to share the latest progress from Metminec (Pty) Ltd, the primary geological consultant responsible for advancing the company towards proven reserve status. Metminec is currently focused on completing the initial resource estimate and initiating drilling and other vital programs, pivotal steps towards the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) scheduled for Q2 2024.
Metminec's teams on the ground have made significant strides in the project. To date, 24 out of the 30 planned surface samples have been collected and forwarded to the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania, for analysis. The results, which are expected in the coming week, are anticipated to confirm lithium occurrence in these samples. The current developments are encouraging, with magnetic surveys uncovering potential pegmatite formations and geophysical data exhibiting characteristics indicative of lithium and rare earth-bearing rock.
CGRA’s optimism regarding the project's potential continues to grow as we eagerly anticipate the upcoming results from the 24 samples currently undergoing laboratory analysis. The company is extremely optimistic that these initial results will lead to a discovery announcement of significant importance, potentially marking a major milestone in the project's journey.
CGRA stands at an incredibly promising juncture while awaiting what the company believes will be significantly positive results in the coming week. CGRA wishes to extend thanks to its many loyal shareholders whose support has been instrumental in bringing the company to this exciting point in the project, with the best yet to come.
For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:
Website: https://cgrowthcapital.com
Forward-Looking Statement
