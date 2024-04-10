|
10.04.2024 15:26:08
EQS-News: CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May
|
EQS-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May
Koblenz - CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 22 again virtually this year. The virtual AGM format will enable a direct interaction between shareholders and management by means of video communication and digital communication channels. It will also make it easier for international investors to participate without additional travel expenses and an associated reduction in CO2 emissions.
The agenda and all documents relating to the AGM were published today on the company’s website. The general partner and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share to the Annual General Meeting, this is EUR 0.50 more than previous year. The planned total payout would be more than EUR 50 million. The proposed payout corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.6 percent.
"As we want our shareholders to participate in our positive development and in additional profitable growth, we plan to double our dividend payout. CompuGroup Medical is a pioneer in the digitization of the international health sector and spearheading in the usage of Artificial Intelligence in software solutions for our customers", comments CEO Michael Rauch.
The preliminary figures for the financial year 2023 and the guidance for 2024 were already announced on February 7, 2023. The full Annual Report is available on the company's website under Investor Relations since March 28, 2023.
All documents relating to the AGM are available on the company's website at http://www.cgm.com/agm.
10.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)160 3630362
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1877795
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1877795 10.04.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|
15:26
|EQS-News: CGM proposes dividend of EUR 1.00 to be passed at virtual AGM in May (EQS Group)
|
15:26
|EQS-News: CGM schlägt Dividende von EUR 1,00 zur Verabschiedung auf der virtuellen Jahreshauptversammlung im Mai vor (EQS Group)
|
09.04.24
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
09.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX nachmittags im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
09.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Aktienrückkaufprogramm – 2. Zwischenmeldung (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA: Share Buy-Back Program - 2nd Interim Announcement (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|TecDAX-Wert CompuGroup Medical SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in CompuGroup Medical SE von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|20.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.24
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.01.24
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.11.23
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.23
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.09.23
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.23
|CompuGroup Medical Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)