EQS-News: CFO Spotlight: eCommerce Aggregator Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) CFO Talks With Benzinga On eCommerce, Capital Markets And More

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'369 1.4%  SPI 13'251 1.3%  Dow 30'039 2.8%  DAX 12'473 1.0%  Euro 0.9761 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'402 1.2%  Gold 1'654 -0.7%  Bitcoin 19'718 1.6%  Dollar 1.0039 0.3%  Öl 93.1 -1.7% 
Top News
Studie: Unter diesen Umständen macht Geld wirklich glücklich
Rosneft verklagt Deutschland - Minister: Für Raffinerie ohne Folgen
JPMorgan-Aktie vorbörslich grün: JPMorgan verdient trotz hoher Zinseinnahmen weniger
Danone-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Danone will Grossteil des Geschäfts in Russland abgeben - Milliarden-Abschreiber
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis erleidet weitere Schlappe im Gilenya-Patentstreit - EU-Zulassung für Krebstherapie Pluvicto rückt näher
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Society Pass Incorporated Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112804222 / ISIN: US83370P1021]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.10.2022 14:00:11

EQS-News: CFO Spotlight: eCommerce Aggregator Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) CFO Talks With Benzinga On eCommerce, Capital Markets And More

Society Pass Incorporated Registered Shs
1.54 USD 1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Society Pass Incorporated
CFO Spotlight: eCommerce Aggregator Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) CFO Talks With Benzinga On eCommerce, Capital Markets And More

14.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The e-commerce industry experienced a dramatic increase over the past few years, as the pandemic drove more businesses to create an online presence. Coupled with rising internet penetration in the region, South East Asia in particular is experiencing the highest growth in e-commerce.

Amid the expansion of companies offering e-commerce services, one company is looking at the bigger picture and offering aggregation services to Asian e-commerce players.

Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused e-commerce aggregator with operations in Southeast Asia. It says its M&A activity has picked up steam in 2022.

This is where CFO Raynauld Liang comes in. Benzinga recently sat down with Liang to discuss the companys target markets, service offerings and future plans.

What Is SoPa all about?

Liang said in the interview that the Vietnamese company is building a next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform for e-commerce companies in Southeast Asia.

Capitalizing on the growth of e-commerce in the Southeast Asian region, Society Passor SoPa as Liang says it is also referred tois focused on adding to its services by acquiring up-and-coming market leaders in the travel, digital advertising and F & B spaces, among others.

As more consumers and merchants register with their platform, more transaction data is generated, which the company leverages to create more opportunities for customer loyalty. Liang said the companys ecosystem of technology-enabled companies synergistically works together to transform how consumers and merchants interact with one another, with the goal of generating customer loyalty for merchants while increasing the ease of transacting for consumers.

Our major markets include Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, with Thailand and Indonesia being the new markets we have entered this year, Liang said. Two of these countries are expected to outpace even the broader Southeast Asian market in e-commerce growth, with a third seeing double-digit growth ahead of many of its Asian peers.

The Problem SoPa Solves - And Liangs Role In It

Liang said Southeast Asian e-commerce companies in lifestyle, travel, digital advertising, food and beverage and travel are SoPas target markets.

As CFO of an acquisitive NASDAQ-listed company, Liangs primary responsibilities include Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, audits, finances and integrating the companys acquisitions. He says his core finance team has grown from just 3-4 people to 15 people in just about 6 months, apart from the finance teams helping the company in each of its target markets.

According to Liang, capital raising is going to be difficult for companies over the next year as market conditions look set to remain choppy. In such conditions, SoPa has been leaning on its strategy of acquiring companies to increase its revenue, user base and merchants.

SoPa is looking at acquisition targets ranging from $2 million to $10 million in revenues as it focuses on its user base and merchants. Liang said the company does not have any direct competitors because it is an acquisition-focused company in many of the verticals it has created. Rather than competing directly with major players in Southeast Asias e-commerce industry, SoPa is creating its own space through acquisitions.

We are looking at smaller targets. We acquire anything between $2 million to $10 million, aggregate them and build different business verticals in our own ecosystem, Liang said. SoPa keeps their acquisition targets aligned with them through equity swaps and conserves cash by lowering its cash consideration offers so it always has enough working capital at hand for the expansion of all of its business verticals.

With SoPa continuing to look for targets, Liangs role along with company Founder/Chairman/CEO, Dennis Nguyen, is critical in the due diligence process to help ensure that the company is buying the right target, and at the right price.

About The CFO

Liang brings strong capital markets experience to the management team at SoPa. After completing his education from the University of Queensland in Australia, he began his career as finance manager at IBM Corp.s (NYSE: IBM) IBM Global Services/IBM Asia Pacific Software Group before moving to Hyflux Ltd. for a similar position from 2005 to 2007.

From there, he went on to add even more valuable capital markets experience as CFO for Singapore Exchange Ltd.-listed Sino Environment Technology Group Ltd. and as an investment adviser for Primeforth Capital Ltd. Before joining Society Pass (SoPa) Liang was financial director for Connex Capital Ltd.

As a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem, Society Pass operates multiple e-commerce platforms across its key markets in SEA. Its business model focuses on analysing user data through the expected launch of its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points, which seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories to foster organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants/brands on its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting edge components to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com , Vietnams leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, blockchain/web3-enabled mobile virtual network operator.For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/ .

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Dennis Nguyen: Founder, Chairman & CEO

+1 877-440-9464

dennis@thesocietypass.com

Company Website

https://thesocietypass.com


News Source: News Direct

14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Society Pass Incorporated
United States
ISIN: US83370P1021
EQS News ID: 1464293

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464293  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464293&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Society Pass Incorporated Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Society Pass Incorporated Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:28 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
09:07 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit Barrierebeobachtung während der gesamten Laufzeit und bis heute in Zeichnung
08:40 Kurskapriolen nach US-Inflationsdaten
08:15 Qiagen will fusionieren
08:12 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08:02 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Starke Erholung vom Tagestief / Bayer - Kleine Gewinnserie
05:45 Keine Angst vor dem Börsengang
13.10.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 15.00% p.a. 13.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) mit Lock-In auf Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, SAP SE
12.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Alles bleibt wie es ist, im Abwärtstrend
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'781.16 19.03 2SSMRU
Short 10'994.63 13.64 2SSMTU
Short 11'468.66 8.36 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10'369.46 14.10.2022 14:17:07
Long 9'979.73 19.94 3SSMJU
Long 9'711.21 13.21 VSSM6U
Long 9'293.45 8.64 0SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Auftakt der Berichtssaison in den USA: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Kursaufschläge -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Freitagshandel mit deutlichem Plus
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert deutlich: CS offenbar erneut Gegenstand von US-Steueruntersuchung - Neuer Leiter IT Schweiz ernannt
VAT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Umsatz deutlich verbessert
Krypto-Regulierung als Chance? Darum könnte sich der Bitcoin-Preis verdoppeln
Wisekey-Aktie in Grün: Raumfahrt-Kooperation mit Schweizer Armee
Kursdebakel bei Temenos-Aktien: Temenos schockt mit Gewinnwarnung - Petrus Advisers sieht sich bestätigt
Zwei Jahre nach Ende der Partnerschaft: Intel will Apple als Kunden zurückgewinnen
Darum legt der US-Dollar zum Euro und zum Franken zu
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten