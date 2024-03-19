Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’541 -0.7%  SPI 15’148 -0.7%  Dow 38’790 0.2%  DAX 17’960 0.2%  Euro 0.9631 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’991 0.2%  Gold 2’158 -0.2%  Bitcoin 56’459 -6.1%  Dollar 0.8874 0.0%  Öl 86.8 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: UBS ist nach Swisscom-Deal positiv für Vodafone Aktie
Swatch und Richemont rutschen ab: Uhrenexporte im Februar erstmals seit langem rückläufig
Holcim-Aktie marginal tiefer: Holcim Schweiz übernimmt Cand-Landi-Gruppe
Moody's erhöht ABB-Rating auf "A2" von "A3" mit Ausblick "stabil" - ABB-Aktie verliert dennoch
Vielschreiber bei WhatsApp: So findet man seinen beliebtesten Kontakt
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

CEWE Stiftung Aktie [Valor: 61760 / ISIN: DE0005403901]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.03.2024 13:46:58

EQS-News: CEWE increases dividend for fifteenth consecutive year

finanzen.net zero CEWE Stiftung-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

CEWE Stiftung
83.92 CHF 3.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE increases dividend for fifteenth consecutive year

19.03.2024 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE increases dividend for fifteenth consecutive year

Oldenburg, 19 March 2024. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided with its meeting today to propose the fifteenth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.60 euros per share for the business year of 2023 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 June 2024 (dividend of previous year: 2.45 euros). CEWE thus further strengthens its position among the top 3 of the 644 listed German companies that have continuously increased their dividends over so many years.

 

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)
Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 552, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de

Internet:  cewe.de , pixum.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,               

saxoprint.de, viaprinto.de , laser-line.de

The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad© or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.

You are welcome to join us at one of these investment conferences or to follow up on our pending publications:


Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

 

22.03.2024 CEWE Annual Press and Analyst Conference 2024

17.04.2024 Baader Consumer Day, Frankfurt

15.05.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q1 2024

16.05.2024 UBS Pan European Small and Mid-Cap Conference, London

05.06.2024 Annual General Meeting 2024, Weser-Ems-Halle Oldenburg

15.08.2024 Publication Interim Report H1 2024

22.08.2024 Montega Conference HIT, Hamburg

25.09.2024 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference 2024, Munich

26.09.2024 Baader Investment Conference 2024, Munich

14.11.2024 Publication Interim Statement Q3 2024

20.11.2024 CIC Market Solutions Forum, Paris

25.11.2024 Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024, Frankfurt

 

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with about six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, Cheerz, DeinDesign, Pixum and WhiteWall – and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort:  economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.


19.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1862207

 
End of News EQS News Service

1862207  19.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1862207&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
21.02.24 CEWE Stiftung Buy Baader Bank
15.02.24 CEWE Stiftung Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.02.24 CEWE Stiftung Buy Warburg Research
10.01.24 CEWE Stiftung Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.12.23 CEWE Stiftung Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
10:18 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
10:12 Börse Aktuell – Nur noch einmal schlafen bis zum Fed-Zinsentscheid
10:11 SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
09:13 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.03.2024
07:17 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weitere Abgaben zum Wochenauftakt
18.03.24 BTIC on Cryptocurrency futures ‒ Frequently Asked Questions
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
14.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’011.64 19.23 D1SSMU
Short 12’278.14 13.26 H4SSMU
Short 12’696.44 8.94 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’546.30 19.03.2024 13:46:34
Long 11’100.00 19.35
Long 10’820.00 13.90
Long 10’351.04 8.88 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie höher: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA offenbar an KI-Startup aus Israel interessiert - potenzieller Milliardendeal
Galderma-Aktie: Was Anleger vor dem Börsengang von Galderma wissen sollten
Logitech-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Logitech-Finanzchef Boynton räumt Posten nach gut einem Jahr wieder
Schweizer Dividendensaison eröffnet: So können Anleger profitieren
Idorsia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Idorsia erhält Vorabzahlung von Viatris
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer will Antrag auf Marktzulassung bei Elinzanetant einreichen
Bitcoin-Fans schöpfen Hoffnung - Setzt Tesla wieder stärker auf die Ur-Kryptowährung?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit