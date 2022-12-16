SMI 10'782 -0.9%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 33'202 -2.3%  DAX 13'859 -0.9%  Euro 0.9880 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'795 -1.1%  Gold 1'784 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'804 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9290 0.1%  Öl 79.4 -2.6% 
Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
16.12.2022 12:00:16

EQS-News: CDP Awards Linde Double A for Climate Change and Water Security

Linde
285.07 CHF -3.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
CDP Awards Linde Double A for Climate Change and Water Security

16.12.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CDP Awards Linde Double A for Climate Change and Water Security

Woking, UK, December 16, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has been awarded a double 'A' from CDP for its approach to tackling both water security and climate change.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that works with investors representing over $130 trillion in assets to measure how companies manage their environmental risk. Each year it evaluates companies, based on disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks, alongside evidence of best practice, scoring them from A to D-. Linde is one of a small number of companies named to both A lists, out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

Sustainability is a key priority for Linde, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. We are proud to be recognized by CDP for our leadership, transparency and performance in our climate change strategy and water stewardship.

Linde has comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. Lindes climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and 2050 climate neutrality ambition. The company also has water utilization assessment and productivity initiatives in place across its global footprint and realized savings of more than 500 million gallons of water last year. It has been a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for twenty consecutive years and is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1514653

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514653  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

1514653  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Linde plc

