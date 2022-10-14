EQS-News: CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Oct. 3-7

|
The market experienced a slight breather last week from the rapid decline that preceded the week prior.
Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series experienced a price increase last week. Frances Lyxor CAC 40 ETF is the only exception, recording a decline of 4%.
The cryptocurrency market has largely mirrored its traditional counterparts, experiencing increases in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) all of which have experienced very little change over the past three weeks.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released information on nonfarm payrolls in September. The U.S. uses nonfarm payrolls as a measure of the number of workers in the U.S. excluding farm workers and workers considered on the periphery of general economic activity. Septembers report saw the U.S. economy add 263,000 nonfarm jobs last month, the least since April of last year but more than consensus estimates of 250,000.
The consensus beat was not enough to revive investors bullish sentiment; the S&P 500 and other major indices reacted negatively to the news, nearly erasing the three days of positive closes experienced between Oct. 3 and Oct. 5.
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) wins chart of the week following a record-shattering delivery announcement that disappointed analysts consensus estimates.
Wall Streets eyes and ears will be zoomed in on earning reports this week. Many of these will be centered around Americas largest financial institutions and will provide insight into the state of the economy.
Cboe notes the most important earning reports for this week below.Quick BitesExchange-Traded Funds
Shares of Tesla Inc., the worlds most famous electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, declined 10 points overnight a 4% drop following news that the company missed analysts estimates for car deliveries.
Despite delivering 343,830 in the three months to September, a company record, Teslas deliveries came 7% short of analysts forecasts, a mismatch that sent the companys stock plummeting. Since the news on Oct. 3, Teslas stock has largely continued its downward trajectory, closing at $223 per share and recording a 15% drop in five days.
According to some sources, the plummet in Teslas stock price speaks to concerns beyond the companys delivery miss. While shortcomings in delivery estimates could have been pegged to supply-chain issues before, this time they reportedly cannot. The point on investors' minds is the seemingly waning demand for Teslas cars.Major Cryptocurrencies
A number of companies report earnings next week, including:
Click here for more weekly insights by Cboe.
