EQS-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves slight revenue growth in first three months of 2024/25

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’694 0.5%  SPI 16’852 0.5%  Dow 44’594 0.3%  DAX 22’038 0.6%  Euro 0.9459 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’391 0.6%  Gold 2’888 -0.4%  Bitcoin 87’475 0.0%  Dollar 0.9132 0.0%  Öl 76.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Julius Bär platziert AT1-Bond über 400 Millionen US-Dollar
TUI-Aktionäre entscheiden: Hauptversammlung 2026 wieder vor Ort
Vorläufige Super Micro-Zahlen unter den Erwartungen: Super Micro legt dennoch zu
Ausblick: Reddit informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Erste Schätzungen: Nordex legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie [Valor: 1055489 / ISIN: DE0005313704]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2025 06:58:06

EQS-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves slight revenue growth in first three months of 2024/25

Carl Zeiss Meditec
54.20 CHF 9.02%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves slight revenue growth in first three months of 2024/25

12.02.2025 / 06:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec achieves slight revenue growth in first three months of 2024/25
 
Significant recovery in order entry and order backlog

 

JENA, 12 February 2025

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €490.5m in the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25 (prior year: €475.0m), corresponding to growth of +3.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +3.3%). Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, growth remained down at -7.3% at the beginning of the year, as expected. However, order entry and order backlog increased significantly. EBITA[1] declined to around €35.2m (prior year: €46.0m). The EBITA margin was 7.2% (prior year: 9.7%).

Dr. Markus Weber, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG commented on the Q1 results: "As expected, the first three months were still affected by the high comparative base of the prior year in the equipment business and the product cycle transition to new models for neurosurgical microscopes and refractive laser systems. Nevertheless, we were able to post slight growth thanks to the DORC acquisition. The good response to the new products, the approval of our VISUMAX® 800 refractive laser system for the Chinese market and the general recovery in order entry and order backlog give us confidence that we will return to solid organic growth in the coming months."

Slight sales growth thanks to DORC consolidation

Revenue in the Ophthalmology strategic business unit (SBU) increased by +7.1% in the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25 (adjusted for currency effects: +7.2%), to €376.2m (prior year: €351.1m). The acquisition of DORC was the main contributor to this. Adjusted for acquisitions and currency effects, revenue fell by 7.1% compared to the prior year. The weak underlying revenue performance is due to high comparative figures for equipment deliveries in the prior year and weak business in China, which was affected by a reluctance to invest in equipment (as the result of speculation about forthcoming economic stimulus packages for medical technology in the course of 2025) and price declines for intraocular lenses (following the introduction of new national volume based procurement in the previous year). Product cycle effects, particularly due to the upcoming market launch of the VISUMAX® 800 in China, are depressing demand for the predecessor systems.

The Microsurgery strategic business unit posted a 7.8% decline in revenue (adjusted for currency effects: -7.8%) to €114.3m (prior year: €123.9m). The decline in revenue was due to a particularly strong delivery period in the previous year and product cycle effects in neurosurgical microscopes before the expected increase in deliveries of the new KINEVO® 900S neurosurgical microscope in the second and third quarters of 2024/25.

The recurring revenue was 47.3% (prior year: 36.1%). The increase was mainly due to the DORC acquisition.

Positive contributions to revenue from EMEA[2] and Americas

Revenue in the EMEA region increased by +11.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +11.8%) to €174.0m (prior year: €156.5m). The German, UK and Scandinavian markets made positive contributions to the growth.

Revenue in the Americas region increased by +19.3% (adjusted for currency effects: +18.6%) from €112.1m to €133.7m. North America recorded double-digit percentage growth, with the US growing significantly compared to its weak performance in the prior-year period.

The APAC[3] region recorded a decline in revenue of -11.5% (adjusted for currency effects: -11.4%), to €182.7m (prior fiscal year: €206.4m). India made a positive contribution here. The Chinese and Japanese markets, on the other hand, recorded a decline in revenue.

Net income lower than in prior year due to weak organic growth and negative product mix development

The operating result (EBITA) declined in the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25, to €35.2m (prior year: €46.0m). Gross margin declined to 51.4% (prior year: 53.2 %) due to weak organic growth and negative product mix effects – mainly resulting from declines in the equipment business compared to a strong delivery period in the prior year and a drop in prices for intraocular lenses in China.

The EBITA margin in the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25 was 7.2% (prior year: 9.7%). Adjusted for special effects, it was 6.7% (prior year: 9.7%). Earnings per share amounted to €0.18 (prior year: €0.42) in the first three months. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to €0.36 (prior year: €0.47).

Outlook for the further course of business in 2024/25

Carl Zeiss Meditec is expecting the global macroeconomic situation to remain challenging in 2024/25 and anticipates neither a rapid recovery in the investment climate for equipment nor any reduction in the pressure on consumer spending on elective procedures. Revenue is expected to return to moderate growth. The cost containment measures remain in force. New product launches offer additional potential for business growth over the course of the year. The EBITA and EBITA margin are expected to be stable or slightly higher in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in €m 3 months
2024/25		 3 months
2023/24		 Change from prior year % Change from
prior year % (currency-adjusted)
Ophthalmology 376.2 351.1 +7.1 +7.2
Microsurgery 114.3 123.9 -7.8 -7.8
Consolidated 490.5 475.0 +3.2 +3.3

 

Revenue by region

All figures in €m 3 months
2024/25		 3 months
2023/24		 Change from prior year % Change from
prior year % (currency-adjusted)
EMEA 174.0 156.5 +11.2 +11.8
Americas 133.7 112.1 +19.3 +18.6
APAC 182.7 206.4 -11.5 -11.4
Consolidated 490.5 475.0 +3.2 +3.3

 

Further information on our publication and the Analyst Conference Call on the results for the first three months of fiscal year 2024/25 can be found at https://www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/investor-relations/finanzkalender/telefonkonferenzen.html

 

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks

Head of Group Finance & Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Phone: +49 3641 220-116

Email: investors.med@zeiss.com
 

www.zeiss.de/presse

 

 

[1] Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation

[2] Europe, Middle East, Africa

[3] Asia/Pacific


12.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2084819

 
End of News EQS News Service

2084819  12.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084819&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
11.02.25 Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral UBS AG
31.01.25 Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral UBS AG
30.01.25 Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.25 Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
29.01.25 Carl Zeiss Meditec Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.

Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.02.25 Logo WHS Amazon Aktie 2025: Boomt das Geschäft weiter? Cloud, KI & E-Commerce – Die Zukunftsaussichten
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 CME Group Aluminum Correlation and Differential to LME 3m Aluminum
11.02.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
11.02.25 SMI schliesst auf höchstem Niveau seit drei Jahren
11.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder nach oben gedreht
10.02.25 Neu bei Vontobel: Warrants auf GameStop
07.02.25 Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’226.31 19.23 SS0MDU
Short 13’519.58 13.22 S2S3YU
Short 13’995.97 8.81 O5UBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’694.16 11.02.2025 17:31:50
Long 12’162.90 19.53 B78S8U
Long 11’890.47 13.80 B44SAU
Long 11’345.98 8.69 BQVSAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fluence Energy-Aktie -46%: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy erleidet Verlust
RENK-Aktie zieht an: KNDS kauft von Rebecca Bidco millionenschwere Aktien
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger bringt Zinsverschiebung für zwei Wandelanleihen durch
Vorläufige Super Micro-Zahlen unter den Erwartungen: Super Micro legt dennoch zu
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt zweistellig an: ams-OSRAM in Q4 mit weniger Umsatz - Verlust eingegrenzt
BP meldet enttäuschenden Gewinn - Aktienrückkaufprogramm fortgesetzt - Aktie leichter
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Darum legt der Bitcoin etwas zu
Geely Aktie News: Geely am Dienstagnachmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten