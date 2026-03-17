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Cantourage Aktie 122952903 / DE000A3DSV01

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17.03.2026 10:04:04

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE publishes preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue rises to EUR 92.8 million

Cantourage
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EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Cantourage Group SE publishes preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue rises to EUR 92.8 million

17.03.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Significant growth in revenue and earnings
  • International expansion sustainably contributes to positive business development
  • Focus on premium products – increasing price competition in the German low-price segment

Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) today published preliminary consolidated figures for the 2025 financial year. During the reporting period, the company achieved a significant increase in both revenue and earnings, thereby continuing its dynamic growth trajectory as one of the leading European companies in the field of medical cannabis.

Group revenue increased to EUR 92.8 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 50.9 million), representing growth of 82.3% compared to the previous year. Preliminary EBITDA rose to EUR 5.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million).

International expansion supports sustainable earnings quality

Strategic expansion into selected core European markets is increasingly contributing to improved revenue and earnings. Business in the United Kingdom continued to develop positively and accounted for more than 20% of total group revenue in the 2025 financial year.

The positioning of Cantourage Group SE as a pan-European pharmaceutical company is showing increasingly positive effects. Economies of scale, optimized supply chains, and a diversified market presence are stabilizing operational development.

“The European medical cannabis market is increasingly entering a new phase of growth. With our scalable sourcing and distribution platform, exclusive supplier partnerships, and regulatory expertise, we are ideally positioned to benefit from this development. Our focus is on meeting rising demand in our core markets, further expanding our capacities, and establishing Cantourage as one of the leading companies in all relevant European medical markets,” explains Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Price competition in the German market – focus on high-margin premium products

Profitability development in the German market in 2025 was affected by increasing price competition in the low-price segment of medical cannabis flowers. This was driven by a significant increase in product supply in the market, which led to noticeable price pressure, particularly during the summer months.

Cantourage is responding to this market development in Germany by specifically adjusting its product portfolio and placing greater emphasis on higher-margin premium products. In doing so, the company benefits from its international network of selected cultivation partners, with whom Cantourage has established long-term and largely exclusive supply relationships.

From management’s perspective, this strategic direction strengthens the structural profitability of the business in the German market while simultaneously reducing dependence on the increasingly competitive low-price segment.

Note: The figures for the 2025 financial year presented in this release are preliminary, unconsolidated, and unaudited. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024 are available at: https://www.cantourage.com/investoren#konzernabschluesse

 


17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstrasse 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2292732

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292732  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

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https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

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