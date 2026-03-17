EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE publishes preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue rises to EUR 92.8 million

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Cantourage Group SE publishes preliminary figures for 2025 – Revenue rises to EUR 92.8 million



17.03.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Significant growth in revenue and earnings

International expansion sustainably contributes to positive business development

Focus on premium products – increasing price competition in the German low-price segment

Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) today published preliminary consolidated figures for the 2025 financial year. During the reporting period, the company achieved a significant increase in both revenue and earnings, thereby continuing its dynamic growth trajectory as one of the leading European companies in the field of medical cannabis.

Group revenue increased to EUR 92.8 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 50.9 million), representing growth of 82.3% compared to the previous year. Preliminary EBITDA rose to EUR 5.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.8 million).

International expansion supports sustainable earnings quality

Strategic expansion into selected core European markets is increasingly contributing to improved revenue and earnings. Business in the United Kingdom continued to develop positively and accounted for more than 20% of total group revenue in the 2025 financial year.

The positioning of Cantourage Group SE as a pan-European pharmaceutical company is showing increasingly positive effects. Economies of scale, optimized supply chains, and a diversified market presence are stabilizing operational development.

“The European medical cannabis market is increasingly entering a new phase of growth. With our scalable sourcing and distribution platform, exclusive supplier partnerships, and regulatory expertise, we are ideally positioned to benefit from this development. Our focus is on meeting rising demand in our core markets, further expanding our capacities, and establishing Cantourage as one of the leading companies in all relevant European medical markets,” explains Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Price competition in the German market – focus on high-margin premium products

Profitability development in the German market in 2025 was affected by increasing price competition in the low-price segment of medical cannabis flowers. This was driven by a significant increase in product supply in the market, which led to noticeable price pressure, particularly during the summer months.

Cantourage is responding to this market development in Germany by specifically adjusting its product portfolio and placing greater emphasis on higher-margin premium products. In doing so, the company benefits from its international network of selected cultivation partners, with whom Cantourage has established long-term and largely exclusive supply relationships.

From management’s perspective, this strategic direction strengthens the structural profitability of the business in the German market while simultaneously reducing dependence on the increasingly competitive low-price segment.

Note: The figures for the 2025 financial year presented in this release are preliminary, unconsolidated, and unaudited. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024 are available at: https://www.cantourage.com/investoren#konzernabschluesse