EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE announces partnership with Canadian grower Costa Canna

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Market Launch

Cantourage Group SE announces partnership with Canadian grower Costa Canna



06.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Cantourage Group SE announces partnership with Canadian grower Costa Canna



Berlin, July 6, 2023 Cantourage Group SE (hereafter Cantourage, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) announces its partnership with Costa Canna, a company based in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to the production of high-quality premium cannabis. Through the partnership with Cantourage, Costa Cannas range of premium cannabis flowers will now be available on the German market. This expansion represents a further improvement in the supply of high-quality medicinal cannabis for patients in Germany who can obtain medicinal cannabis as a drug through pharmacies.



Costa Canna is known for its strict quality standards and advanced cultivation practices, with the goal of growing exceptional cannabis cultivars. Founded in 2017, Costa Canna operates two facilities that total approximately 2,700 square meters of production and manufacturing space. In partnership with the Cowichan Tribes (First Nations), the company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 45 items in its domestic market, including premium flower, pre-rolled joints and transdermal topicals.



Bernhard Retzer, Global Director of Sales of Cantourage: Partnering with Costa Canna marks an important step in our mission to expand access to high quality medicinal cannabis in Germany. Costa Cannas commitment to quality, their innovative approach in collaboration with the local indigenous population are impressive and we are proud to add their products to our range.



Phil Floucault, CEO of Costa Canna, expresses his delight for the partnership: The entire Costa Canna team is excited to work with Cantourage for the distribution of our cannabis flowers. Our goal is to reliably supply the German medical market with unique strains. The beginning was made with our Cultivar Hell Monkey. We want to build on our successful market launch with our now released second strain Grape Stomper.

The partnership will allow Costa Canna to bring its expertise and high-quality products to the European market, while Cantourage will add Costa Cannas premium products to its portfolio. Both companies agree that this collaboration will significantly increase the quality and diversity of the medicinal cannabis range in Germany.



About Costa Canna

Founded on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada as part of the First Nations partnership between United Greeneries and the Cowichan Tribes, Costa Canna is dedicated to making the highest quality premium flowers available to patients. Through strictly controlled breeding and cultivation methods, the company is constantly developing its genetics to isolate some of the most unique and effective cultivars. With an area of over 2,600 m², Costa Canna currently employs over 90 people dedicated to the research, development and promotion of medical and recreational cannabis. Costa Canna actively distributes its products in the Canadian provinces and through medical platform partners. In addition, the company supplies directly to its four retail shops as well as other retail chains throughout the province.



About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol HIGH.



More information:



This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer in the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be sold or offered in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company. This prospectus would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the Companys financial information. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States of America.

In the United Kingdom, this information may only be communicated to and is only directed at (i) professional investors in the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as Relevant Persons). The Securities are only available to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.



Press contact Cantourage:

Frederick Steudemann

M +49 (0)30 4701 350-50

pr@cantourage.com

Not for release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution would be unlawful. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.Cantourage Group SE (hereafter Cantourage, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) announces its partnership with Costa Canna, a company based in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada, dedicated to the production of high-quality premium cannabis. Through the partnership with Cantourage, Costa Cannas range of premium cannabis flowers will now be available on the German market. This expansion represents a further improvement in the supply of high-quality medicinal cannabis for patients in Germany who can obtain medicinal cannabis as a drug through pharmacies.Costa Canna is known for its strict quality standards and advanced cultivation practices, with the goal of growing exceptional cannabis cultivars. Founded in 2017, Costa Canna operates two facilities that total approximately 2,700 square meters of production and manufacturing space. In partnership with the Cowichan Tribes (First Nations), the company offers an extensive product portfolio of more than 45 items in its domestic market, including premium flower, pre-rolled joints and transdermal topicals.Partnering with Costa Canna marks an important step in our mission to expand access to high quality medicinal cannabis in Germany. Costa Cannas commitment to quality, their innovative approach in collaboration with the local indigenous population are impressive and we are proud to add their products to our range.The entire Costa Canna team is excited to work with Cantourage for the distribution of our cannabis flowers. Our goal is to reliably supply the German medical market with unique strains. The beginning was made with our Cultivar Hell Monkey. We want to build on our successful market launch with our now released second strain Grape Stomper.The partnership will allow Costa Canna to bring its expertise and high-quality products to the European market, while Cantourage will add Costa Cannas premium products to its portfolio. Both companies agree that this collaboration will significantly increase the quality and diversity of the medicinal cannabis range in Germany.Founded on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada as part of the First Nations partnership between United Greeneries and the Cowichan Tribes, Costa Canna is dedicated to making the highest quality premium flowers available to patients. Through strictly controlled breeding and cultivation methods, the company is constantly developing its genetics to isolate some of the most unique and effective cultivars. With an area of over 2,600 m², Costa Canna currently employs over 90 people dedicated to the research, development and promotion of medical and recreational cannabis. Costa Canna actively distributes its products in the Canadian provinces and through medical platform partners. In addition, the company supplies directly to its four retail shops as well as other retail chains throughout the province.Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol HIGH.More information: www.cantourage.com This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer in the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be sold or offered in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company. This prospectus would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the Companys financial information. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States of America.In the United Kingdom, this information may only be communicated to and is only directed at (i) professional investors in the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as Relevant Persons). The Securities are only available to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.Frederick SteudemannM +49 (0)30 4701 350-50pr@cantourage.com

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % AMS AG / Temenos AG 127304635 50.00 % 15.00 % Kühne & Nagel Intl. AG / Sonova Hldg. AG / VAT Group 127304636 65.00 % 13.80 % Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Swiss Prime Site AG 127304637 65.00 % 12.50 % 06.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

