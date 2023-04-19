EQS-News: Cannovum AG develops cultivation kits for Cannabis Social Clubs

EQS-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision

Cannovum AG develops cultivation kits for Cannabis Social Clubs



19.04.2023

Cannovum AG (Stock market Frankfurt, Xetra, Duesseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) is partnering up with the Anbau-Allianz to develop cultivation kits with the necessary products for the new Cannabis Social Clubs, other services will complement this offer.

With these products, Cannovum AG will actively support the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany. The German government's decision to legalize the distribution of legal cannabis is opening huge opportunities. Cannovum AG had already prepared for this development in advance with its partners from the Anbau Allianz.

Cannovum AG is developing a wide range of cultivation kits that contain the necessary components to grow high-quality cannabis. The kits contain seeds, nutrients, grow lights and other products needed to successfully grow cannabis plants. These cultivation kits are developed specifically for the Cannabis Social Clubs that are part of the legalization movement in Germany. The exact contents are based on the legal requirements that will be published by the German government in the coming weeks.

"Cannovum AG is part of the legalization of cannabis in Germany. We will actively support the emerging Cannabis Social Clubs," says Pia Marten, CEO of Cannovum AG. "Our goal is to make high-quality cannabis accessible to people and to promote the legal cultivation of cannabis. For us, consumer health and youth protection is vital."

Elimar Moormann, partner of the Anbau-Allianz commented: "Our many years of experience in cultivation allow us to assemble the optimal components for the emerging Cannabis Social Clubs. We are glad that we can cultivate cannabis sustainably and green in our production facilities through our own existing regenerative energies." As a partner of Cannovum AG, the Anbau-Allianz with co-founder Tim Spieker is the innovation driver for all topics related to the cultivation of recreational cannabis in Germany.

Klaus Madzia, CMO of Cannovum AG: "The cultivation kits will also enable newcomers to grow high-quality cannabis plants. Additionally, there will be other digital tools, such as online courses, support for club approvals, as well as online programs for community management." More information is available at www.anbau-allianz.de

Cannovum AG is traded on the stock market in Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate and gettex under ISIN DE000A2LQU21.

Cannovum AG is the first German fully licensed cannabis company listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum AG is well prepared for the legalization of cannabis: for sales through pharmacies as well as through licensed specialty stores and online shipping.

Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, the company is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. Already today, Cannovum AG is a market leader in the medical cannabis sector.

Currently, the company is active in the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education, and widespread distribution for a simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.