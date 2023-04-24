EQS-News: CANCOM: K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion

CANCOM: K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group



24.04.2023 / 23:41 CET/CEST

CANCOM: K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group

K-Businesscom, Austria's leading ICT solutions provider, service provider and digitalisation partner with around 1,650 employees, becomes part of the CANCOM Group.

Cooperation brings enormous increase in market presence in the DACH region and extensive expansion of solution and service capacities.

K-Businesscom generated revenue of around 520 million in the 2022/2023 financial year, while CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3bn in the 2022 financial year.

Jochen Borenich becomes Chief Sales Officer on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE.

Munich, Germany, 24 April 2023 - As of today, two Leading Digital Transformation Partners are combining their competencies in the ICT segment in the focus markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Austria's leading ICT solution provider, service provider and digitalisation partner with around 1,650 employees and annual revenues of around 520 million, K-Businesscom AG, will become part of the CANCOM Group with annual revenues of around 1.3 billion and around 4,000 employees. A contract to this effect was signed today by the Executive Board of CANCOM SE and the shareholders of K-Businesscom's parent company, KBC Beteiligungs GmbH.

The merger will create one of the leading IT companies in the DACH region and customers of both companies will benefit from the combined expertise for IT and digitalisation solutions, related services and for the operation of IT systems. At the same time, the existing services and solutions portfolios of both companies complement each other very well. In addition to existing joint strengths in the business areas of public cloud, managed services and security, K-Businesscom brings new extensive capabilities in the area of intelligent networks, data and IoT to the CANCOM Group portfolio. Added to this is the know-how as a digital business engineer for IT and business consulting and software development, as well as the KBC Cyber Defense Center.

"We have been looking for a long time for a way to bring the CANCOM Group into a noticeably stronger market position more quickly than would have been possible through organic growth, especially in Austria and Switzerland. The customer structures, the service portfolio, the corporate cultures and the visions for the future represent a unique starting position for us to jointly tackle the growth potential of the DACH market. That is why we and the shareholders of K-Businesscom immediately seized the opportunity to work together," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.

Franz Semmernegg, CEO K-Businesscom adds: "We see the greatest growth potential in our ICT service models (XaaS), also particularly in the area of cyber security. The general shortage of skilled workers coupled with constantly growing demands on IT departments and, at the same time, increasingly complex threat scenarios are leading companies and institutions to simply rely on the bundled expertise and services of external ICT specialists." Both companies address focus industries such as healthcare, public and manufacturing. In these areas, they develop digital industry solutions with and for their customers."

New Board Member Jochen Borenich

In addition to the structural change resulting from the incorporation of K-Businesscom into the CANCOM Group by its owners, the close integration and joint path of the two companies will also be reflected in the management and supervisory board: After the Executive Board of CANCOM SE had consisted of only two members since November 2022, Jochen Borenich, who has been a member of the Executive Board of K-Businesscom AG since 2010, will join the Executive Board of CANCOM SE as Chief Sales Officer once the transaction is finally completed. Borenich began his professional career at debis Systemhaus (DaimlerChrysler AG). From 2002 to 2010 Borenich was responsible for sales at T-Systems Austria as a member of the management team, and in 2010 he joined the board of Kapsch BusinessCom AG.

The CEO of CANCOM SE Rüdiger Rath and the CFO of CANCOM SE Thomas Stark will join the supervisory board of K-Businesscom AG.

About CANCOM

As a Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion in the financial year 2022. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

About K-Businesscom AG

K-Businesscom (formerly Kapsch BusinessCom) is Austria's leading ICT solutions and service provider and digitalisation partner. KBC combines certified technology expertise with industry know-how as a consultant and end-to-end digital business engineer. In the DACH region, Romania and the Czech Republic, the company develops new business models with its customers on its own KBC platforms with IoT, AI and other software applications. K-Businesscom also accompanies its customers on their Cloud Transformation Journey and in the development of Smart Offices. The KBC Cyber Defense Center provides 24/7 protection against cyber-attacks. The basis for all of this is the 130-year innovative strength of the Kapsch Group and the many years of experience of KBC as a market leader for network solutions, collaboration, data centre infrastructure, security and managed services. Combined with the technologies and services of numerous international manufacturers such as Cisco, Microsoft, HPE and AWS. The employees of K-Businesscom are convinced that digital technologies can create value, protect the environment and improve our standard of living. With its digitalisation expertise, KBC wants to make a significant contribution to the promotion of the European data economy in connection with corresponding sustainability in the coming years.

