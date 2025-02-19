|
19.02.2025 17:33:44
EQS-News: Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out
|
EQS-News: New Work SE
/ Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Hamburg, 19 February 2025 – Burda Digital SE (“Burda”) has on 18 February 2025 informed the management board of New Work SE (“New Work” or “Company”) that it directly holds 97.07% of New Work shares and has, as the Company’s principal shareholder, submitted a demand for the general meeting of New Work to pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of New Work to Burda against an appropriate cash settlement according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act).
Burda has announced that it will notify New Work of the amount of the cash settlement with an additional notice, a so-called specified demand, as soon as the amount has been determined.
19.02.2025 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|ir@new-work.se
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
ISIN:
DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID:
2088779
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2088779 19.02.2025 CET/CEST
