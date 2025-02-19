Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
New Work SE [Valor: 49073138 / ISIN: DE000NWRK013]
19.02.2025 17:33:44

EQS-News: Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out

EQS-News: New Work SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Burda Digital SE submits demand for squeeze-out

19.02.2025 / 17:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 19 February 2025 – Burda Digital SE (“Burda”) has on 18 February 2025 informed the management board of New Work SE (“New Work” or “Company”) that it directly holds 97.07% of New Work shares and has, as the Company’s principal shareholder, submitted a demand for the general meeting of New Work to pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of New Work to Burda against an appropriate cash settlement according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 Stock Corporation Act (squeeze-out under Stock Corporation Act).

Burda has announced that it will notify New Work of the amount of the cash settlement with an additional notice, a so-called specified demand, as soon as the amount has been determined.

19.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 419 131-793
Fax: +49 (0)40 419 131-44
E-mail: ir@new-work.se
Internet: https://www.new-work.se
ISIN: DE000NWRK013
WKN: NWRK01
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2088779

 
End of News EQS News Service

2088779  19.02.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu New Work SE (ex XING)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
06.06.24 New Work Sell Warburg Research
14.05.24 New Work Hold Warburg Research
28.02.24 New Work Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.02.24 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.23 New Work Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
