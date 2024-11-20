EQS-News: Branicks Group AG sells former Horten-Kaufhaus in Bremen city center

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’576 0.3%  SPI 15’429 0.4%  Dow 43’269 -0.3%  DAX 19’107 0.2%  Euro 0.9348 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’761 0.2%  Gold 2’628 -0.2%  Bitcoin 82’764 1.7%  Dollar 0.8853 0.3%  Öl 73.6 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Kuros32581411Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Brenntag-Aktie steigt: Artisan Partners erhöht Brenntag-Beteiligung auf über 10 Prozent
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Buy
Fresenius SE-Analyse: Fresenius SE-Aktie von DZ BANK mit Kaufen bewertet
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Bitcoin weiterhin auf Rekordfahrt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BRANICKS Group Aktie [Valor: 22161657 / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2024 13:00:04

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG sells former Horten-Kaufhaus in Bremen city center

BRANICKS Group
2.15 CHF -13.76%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Branicks Group AG sells former Horten-Kaufhaus in Bremen city center

20.11.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, November 20, 2024

Press release of the Branicks Group AG

Branicks Group AG sells former Horten-Kaufhaus in Bremen city center

  • BRESTADT Stadtentwicklungs- und Realisierungsgesellschaft takes over central city center property
  • Sale from the Commercial Portfolio
  • Further step towards strategic optimization of properties in own portfolio

Frankfurt am Main, November 20, 2024: Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, notarized the sale of the Bremen retail property at Papenstrasse 5 as an asset deal on November 18, 2024. Closing is planned by the end of the year. The buyer is BRESTADT GmbH, the urban development and realization company of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen. The purchase price amounts to EUR 37.2 million.

With this sale, Branicks Group AG is moving closer to its forecast transaction target for sales from the Commercial Portfolio in the EUR 500-600 million range and has already significantly exceeded the EUR 450 million threshold.

The property is a multi-tenant retail property in a central city center location in Bremen, Papenstrasse 5, better known as Horten-Kaufhaus Bremen (most recently Galeria Kaufhof), until its closure in 2020. Opti-Wohnwelt then operated a furniture store there alongside other retail companies. Branicks acquired the property, which was built in 1972, for its own portfolio in 2011 and is now selling it to the municipal company BRESTADT GmbH.

“This central and attractive location for Bremen's city center is now being transferred to the municipal development company, opening up new design options following the closure of Kaufhof and its interim use by Opti-Wohnwelt. For us, the sale contributes to our further financial consolidation and the sharpening of our portfolio in line with our strategic orientation and focus on the logistics, office and renewables asset classes and is a further step towards achieving our planned sales target in the Commercial Portfolio for 2024,” commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, on the transaction.


About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

 

PR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR Contact Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 

 


20.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2034715

 
End of News EQS News Service

2034715  20.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2034715&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
21.09.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
03.08.23 BRANICKS Group Reduce Baader Bank
14.07.23 BRANICKS Group Buy Warburg Research
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Halten DZ BANK
11.07.23 BRANICKS Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Ares Management
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:10 Marktüberblick: Rüstungswerte gesucht
09:04 SMI mit Erholungsbedarf
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Allison Transmission, Ares Management & Cintas mit François Bloch
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Volatiler Handelstag
19.11.24 Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) Owners Turn to Futures to Hedge Interest Rate Moves
19.11.24 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’100.00 18.74
Short 12’320.91 13.99 BOLS2U
Short 12’786.85 8.93 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’574.51 20.11.2024 13:10:29
Long 11’118.07 19.04 SSZMJU
Long 10’859.02 13.43 SSQMRU
Long 10’425.24 8.97 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Bericht: Gensler wird vor Vereidigung Trumps zurücktreten
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 100.000 $ noch in dieser Woche?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Outperform für Nestlé-Aktie
Nestlé-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
Coinbase und Ripple-CEO fordern SEC-Reformen: Trumps Pläne im Fokus der Kryptoszene
Diese Aktien befinden sich (Q3 2024) im Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Barclays Capital die Nestlé-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten