Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’686 0.5%  DAX 24’903 0.2%  Euro 0.9123 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’987 -0.4%  Gold 5’015 1.9%  Bitcoin 53’117 4.3%  Dollar 0.7686 -0.1%  Öl 67.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NATO-Rahmenvertrag greift: Rheinmetall-Aktie profitiert von erstem Abruf - So reagieren RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
Lonza-Aktie steigt: Sami Atiya für den Verwaltungsrat nominiert
Novartis-Aktie schliesslich im Plus: Vanrafia verbessert Nierenwerte bei IgAN-Patienten
Sika: Übernahme von Klebstoffhersteller Akkim - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...

BRANICKS Group Aktie 22161657 / DE000A1X3XX4

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.02.2026 17:45:13

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

BRANICKS Group
1.73 CHF 2.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

13.02.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Frankfurt am Main, 13 February 2026
Press release

Branicks Group AG: Extraordinary General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

Frankfurt am Main, 13 February 2026. The extraordinary general meeting of Branicks Group AG (‘Branicks’), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, held virtually today, approved resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board by large majorities.

Under agenda item 1, the Annual General Meeting resolved to cancel the Contingent Capital 2022 and create Contingent Capital 2026 for the purpose of granting shares to the outside shareholders of VIB Vermögen AG in accordance with the provisions of the control and profit transfer agreement concluded between DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and VIB Vermögen AG and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association.

The extraordinary general meeting of VIB Vermögen AG had already approved the aforementioned control and profit transfer agreement on February 12, 2026.

Furthermore, today's Annual General Meeting of Branicks Group AG approved the conclusion of a control and profit transfer agreement between Branicks Group AG and DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien under agenda item 2.

The approval of the Annual General Meeting of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for the control and profit transfer agreements concluded with VIB Vermögen AG and Branicks Group AG will be granted by Branicks Group AG as the sole limited partner of DIC Real Estate Investments GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien on February 17, 2026.

Under agenda item 3, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board of Branicks Group AG from six to five members and to amend the Articles of Association accordingly.

49.7% of the voting share capital of Branicks Group AG was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

 

About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 


13.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2276512

 
End of News EQS News Service

2276512  13.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?